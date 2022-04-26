The August Man’s One-Stop Shopee

The online sphere has quickly become the avenue for shopping, and chief of everyone’s list of go-to shopping sites is Shopee — the eCommerce platform that not only provides accessible shopping and affordable delivery fees, but also irresistible monthly sales that are backed with amazing deals and promotions!

Most recently, Shopee is launching its exciting 5.5 Shopee Brands Festival, happening from 21 April to 5 May. Brought to you by Shopee Mall, you can expect more than just jaw-dropping deals – with over 2,000 Authentic Brands to shop from, Free Shipping Vouchers up for grabs, and $555k Worth of Cashback Vouchers on 5 May. You’ll want to mark your calendars and start adding to cart as there will also be vouchers, discounts and giveaways galore.

What’s more, there’ll be Daily Category Sales and Upsized One-Day Brand Specials happening throughout the sale period, so be sure to check in daily to discover top picks and special deals from electronics, men’s fashion, sports and activewear brands and more. Also, don’t miss out on mega brand specials during Super Brands Days — brands like MUJI, Panasonic, Oppo and Under Armour will be releasing exclusive deals on 26, 27 and 28 April, as well as 3 May respectively. These deals pack a punch — it’s not just your run-off-the-mill ballyhoo.

If you’re a new user, you can also enjoy $10 off your first purchase with the code <55SHOPEEBF>. It’s imperative to note that redemptions are limited; you should make your purchases pronto.

Whether you’re a proud tech expert, fitness enthusiast or style mogul, the 5.5 Shopee Brands Festival has everything an August Man needs and more. And fret not, we’ll also drop in product recommendations that can elevate the life of a modern man like yourself.

Tech Expert

Shopping for gadgets online can be mind-boggling. We fear the damages during transit and inflexible return policies. Worse still, the products don’t live up to their claims. However, with Shopee, you can put these worries to rest — thanks to its careful curation of brand partners and unbeatable deals. Expect 100% authenticity and assurance when you purchase products from Shopee Mall! Returns are also made hassle-free for those unsatisfied, within 15 days from purchase.

Now that you’re relieved and convinced, let’s talk about the sale’s unbeatable mobile, camera, computer and video game promotions. Gear up for the Mobile & Cameras Sale, happening on 28 Apr, where you can expect $60 off Flash Vouchers, to be released at 12am, 12pm and 6pm. You’ll also get to enjoy amazing deals on products like the Samsung Z Flip 3 and Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen. If you’re a tech junkie that has an affinity for the outdoors, look forward to Active Outdoor Tech collection which comprises irresistible promotions on outdoor tech necessities — be it digital wearables like the Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch, action cameras such as the Akaso Brave 7, or portable smart speakers like the Sonos Roam!

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your computer set-up and video game collection, you’re in luck. Anticipate staggering deals during the Computer & Video Games Sale, happening on 29 Apr, like Limited Time Super Deals that feature up to half-off on items such as the Ugreen USB C Hub! Also, keep a lookout for the Lowest Tech Markdown collection which comprises the PlayStation 5 Controller, and special deals from Huawei, Logitech, and more!

For more, keep your eyes peeled for the Panasonic Super Brand Day, happening tomorrow on 27 Apr, where you can expect storewide flash sales across three time slots — 12am to 2am, 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 10pm — and an up to 63% + 8% off voucher alongside a free 18pc AAA battery for every minimum spend of $300 when you shop from their official store!

P.S. This is also a great opportunity to stock up on gifts for your loved ones, especially for new homeowners.

Fitness Enthusiast

Shop these products here: ASICS/HEX TPU Dumbbells/ON HYDROWHEY

Fitness seems to be on top of everyone’s priority list these days; the pandemic has propelled many to step up their fitness game, and Shopee is all for it. Whether you’re working out in the gym or at home, the Sports & Activewear Sale, happening on 3 May, will serve you and your wallet well.

Browse through the app, and you’ll see that brands are marking down the prices significantly on their activewear and equipment. Need a workout attire? Brands like Under Armour and Rigorer have got you covered with irresistible discounts on sports apparel via Lowest Priced Activewear (Under $10/$20)! Else, fitness and outdoor enthusiasts can anticipate savings on dumbbells, sports nutrition, and camping essentials alike. We mentioned more vouchers, and these come in the form of upsized, 8% off No Minimum Spend Flash Vouchers, to be released in limited quantities throughout the day.

Style Mogul

Shop these products here: Sovil et Titus/Timberland/Fossil

Stylish people, listen up. It’s crunch time for you guys to prep your back-to-office wardrobe, and the Fashion Sale happening on 2 May is here to help. Keep a lookout for Limited Time-only Fashion Best-sellers that feature brands like Converse and PUMA! Also, check out Now Trending Styles Up to 90% off, comprising popular apparel from a myriad of styles and brands like The North Face, FILA, and many more.

Simultaneously, Mother’s Day gifts will be readily available for those making last-minute purchases. Pamper the superwomen in your life with Shopee’s curated Style Gift Guide for Mom collection, featuring 100% authentic jewellery sets, luxury bags and watches priced under $500.

All that being said, it’s time to check out the 5.5 Shopee Brands Festival for yourself. Happy shopping!

