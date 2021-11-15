Good news for KAWS fans, because the KAWS: Holiday Singapore exhibition is back on!

After unceremoniously shuttered due to a court order, the highly-anticipated exhibition is now back on track and will be reopened from 16 November.

Previously, the exhibition was stopped from taking place due to an interim injunction applied by non-profit organisation The Ryan Foundation (TRF). According to the report, TRF is suing Hong Kong-based organisers AllRightsReserved (ARR) for breach of intellection property right and the misuse of confidential information.

The court order has not only put a stop to the artwork display but also the sale and distribution of relevant merchandise relating KAWS: Holiday Singapore exhibition. It was unfortunate news for fans of the artist, especially as the exhibition is part of a global tour that included stops in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

However we have just gotten word that this evening, the Court discharged the injunction thus allowing the exhibition to be reopened tomorrow.

A statement from AllRightsReserved said, “Having toured in various countries, “KAWS:HOLIDAY” is like a door to inclusiveness – it lets people from different backgrounds see his artworks. When our exhibition at “The Float @ Marina Bay” was forced to shut its doors, we felt wronged and frustrated, as the gate to these valuable exchanges had been shut. This is not what our company, or the world, would like to see. Fortunately, the Court’s judgement allows the exhibition to be reopened tomorrow, so that “KAWS:HOLIDAY Singapore” can finally enter the hearts of Singaporean citizens.”

The exhibition will see a colossal 42-metre artwork of KAWS signature character, COMPANION, in a reclined position embracing a miniature version of itself. KAWS: Holiday Singapore will be on display at The Float @ Marina Bay until 21 November 2021.