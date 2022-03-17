March 2022 Events In Singapore And Elsewhere That Should Be On Your List

What’s on our diary this month? Well there are abundant number of art events in Singapore in March 2022 including an exhibition by Fondazione Prada. If you’ve got an open calendar, here are some events you may want to pencil down in the weeks ahead.

Here some events happening in Singapore and beyond to KIV in March 2022:

Adelaide Fringe

Australia’s biggest open-access arts festival is back with over 1,000 events across over 35 venues in Adelaide. A highlight of this year’ diverse programme is the worldwide premiere of Sky Song at the Adelaide Showgrounds – a first-of-its-kind drone art show incorporating hundreds of drones flying in majestic formations. Combining state-of-the art technology and First Nations stories, music and poetry, the performance is narrated by Indigenous Australian musician Archie Roach.

Until March 20, head here for more information

A Decade

To commemorate award-winning design studio White Jacket’s 10th anniversary, nine young artists were invited to create pieces in their signature style, based on the concept of celebration and encompassing local elements and history. Evergreen by Henry Lee, for example, depicts a blooming bonsai, which, like a company or brand, requires patience, perseverance and vision to nurture and grow. The piece represents White Jacket’s growth over the last 12 years.

Until March 31, head here for more information

Role Play

Comprising a selection of photographic, video and performing works by 11 international image-based artists, this exhibition by Fondazione Prada at the Osservatorio in Milan, Italy, explores the notions of the search, projection and invention of possible alternative identities, hovering between authentic, idealised and universal selves. The artists play with gender tropes, stereotypes, sense of place, and future perspectives, to interrogate individuality as we know it and as it might be.

Until June 27, head here for more information

Nian Hua: Of Deities, Guardians and Auspicious Art

To herald the new lunar year, Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall is showcasing the centuries-old Chinese tradition of Nian Hua (new year prints) and its significance. Close to 70 artefacts produced during the Qing dynasty (1636-1912) to the 1980s are presented in collaboration with the Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum. The exhibition also includes curated prints from the collections of the National Museum of Singapore, Asian Civilisations Museum and Singapore Art Museum, as well as modern-day interpretations of Nian Hua by local and international artists. Woodblock moulds sourced from a private lender in Singapore will also be showcased for the first time.

Until Sep 25, head here for more information

Clothing the Pandemic: A Virtual Exhibition of COVID-19 Face Masks From Around the World

View an exquisite selection of masks in this virtual exhibition that is an international collaboration among numerous museum curators who have collected face masks for their institutions to document the material culture of the pandemic over the past two years. Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) is the only Singaporean museum participating, and one of the masks it has contributed is a white silk organza and tulle mask by Paris-based Singaporean fashion designer Andrew Gn, specially created for Prestige’s Mask for Good campaign in 2020.

Until Dec 2022, head here for more information

Night at the Museum

Couples and friends can plan a fun date or night out at the Museum of Ice Cream’s new evening experience that encourages connection and play through on-site interaction and activities. The evening starts off with guests assuming an ice-cream-inspired alias, before embarking on a series of quests. Tickets include a Hendrick’s Gin cocktail or mocktail, as well as unlimited ice-cream.

Ongoing, head here for more information

(Main and featured image: Rahul Mishra)

This story was first published on Prestige Singapore.