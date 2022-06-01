The spectre of the pandemic is slowly but surely dissipating. And with that one thing is for sure – the city is back in full swing.
As such, there’s a tonne of major events happening in June 2022 in Singapore. So, if you’re looking for things to do in Singapore this month — we’ve got you sorted.
There’s plenty to do this month for foodies, art enthusiasts and culture vultures with festivals, installations and exhibitions in store. Ahead, our culture calendar for this month.
Here are the major events happening in Singapore in June 2022.
This story was first published on Prestige Singapore
Happening from 3 – 26 June at Bayfront Event Space, the festival will offer dishes from hawker businesses and food purveyors, exclusive menus from celebrity chefs and cocktails from one of Singapore’s top bartenders. Covering over 14,200 square metres, it is the largest public event since the pandemic started two years ago.
Gastrobeats will have a variety of local and international dishes, some of which were created specially for the festival. There will be local flavours from Tiao Man, Kueh Ho Jiak, Haig Road Putu Piring and Ah Lim Nasi Lemak, while Praffles offers a prata-waffle mashup. They will be joined by the likes of halal-certified Rancho Meats and Big Boy Franks, The Vegetarian Butcher, The Swag Social, An Açaí Affair and more.
Personalities from the Masterchef TV series will also be creating exclusive menus for the festival. Led by Sarah Todd of Masterchef Australia fame, she will partner with Masterchef Australia judge George Calombaris, Masterchef Singapore season two winner Derek Cheong, and season one runner-up Genevieve Lee on three separate dinners.
Tipplers will be well served by Junior The Pocket Bar co-owner and finalist of multiple international cocktail competitions, Peter Chua. He has created a special cocktail for Gastrobeats, as well as a drink to pair with Todd’s menus. Additionally, there will be booze by Crust beer, Tanqueray gin, Johnnie Walker, Sachi soy wine, and more.
Date: 3-26 June
Asia’s leading sustainable light festival, i Light Singapore, will be back to light up Marina Bay from 3 to 26 June 2022 with 20 captivating light art installations.
Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and presented by DBS, the Festival will also offer an exciting line-up of programmes that will add to the vibrancy of the precinct while encouraging conversations on sustainability.
Curated to the theme Spark of Light, the 20 artworks by artists from 14 countries took inspiration from the colour violet. The installations are also inspired by sustainability and environmental issues. One highlight is MOTHEREARTH ClimateChange Data Sculpture by Turkish new media studio Ouchhh.
Presented in partnership with Marina Bay Sands, a video projection on the façade of ArtScience Museum will transform publicly available environmental data into a stunning visual treat comprising moving lights, colours and sounds. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, the artwork turns data into an enjoyable sensory experience, while drawing attention to climate change issues.
Besides spotlighting environmental issues, the artworks will transform familiar public spaces at Marina Bay and Esplanade Park into dazzling landscapes. Visitors can look forward to Firefly Field by Studio Toer from the Netherlands, featuring a mesmerising display of 500 flying and blinking lights that will illuminate The Promontory at Marina Bay. These lights mimic humble fireflies, known for their ever-changing bioluminescence and movement at night. Alongside the light art installations, i Light Singapore will also feature an exciting line-up of programmes and activities that promise a fun-filled and enriching experience for families and friends.
Date: 3-26 June
Imagine wandering around the great halls of Cathedrale Notre-Dame de Paris, and perching atop one of its massive towers with a bird’s eye view of the city skyline in the 18th century – as if you’re in a video game.
At Alliance Française de Singapour’s (RE)BIRTHS exhibition on the construction and successive restorations of the famed French monument, you can explore the landmark as you would in RPG game Assassin’s Creed (with the help of a VR headset, of course).
This experience is all thanks to Ubisoft’s involvement in this exhibition, which runs from now until June 15. The French gaming company shared scenes from Assassin’s Creed: Unity (2014) that feature highly detailed 3D renditions of Notre-Dame. This 15min virtual tour is only the icing on the cake at this very special show, which opened at Alliance Française’s main gallery on April 15, exactly three years after a fire partially ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral in 2019.
The main exhibition, which is free for the public, features 3D models, virtual reality, videos, photographs and computer-generated images that chronicle the origins of the cathedral’s construction from the first stone cast in 1163, to writer Victor Hugo’s efforts to save it, to the multiple rounds of re-designs by its main architect Eugène Emmanuel Viollet-le-Duc, to the progress at today’s renovation site.
We recommend also visiting the companion exhibitions at Alliance Française de Singapour that will appeal to both the young and old.Drop in to The Security Site in Comics, which showcases the work of renowned French-speaking cartoonists that looks back on the primary operations of the cathedral security site and the trades that have been mobilised. And don’t forget to visit Eternal Notre-Dame, a fine art photo exhibition by famous French photographer Michel Setboun, who demonstrates his craft in three distinct styles to depict the changing representations of the cathedral. Each photograph from the exhibition is available for sale as limited-edition pieces.
Date: Until 15 June
Through various media, from drawing, painting and sculpture to photography and video, five artists – Rina Banerjee, Chen Wei, Masanori Handa, Takao Minami and Tang Dixin – reflect upon the themes of representation, displacement and adaptation. On show at Ota Fine Arts, these works respond to the relationship between human and environment, and invite viewers to explore them with a sense of curiosity and criticality.
Date: Until 26 June
This two-person exhibition at Mizuma Gallery brings into conversation the work of artists, Luke Heng and Liu Liling. In their practices, both artists explore the possibilities of their respective mediums –painting and the photography– through processes that interrogate their limits. At the same time, their works also question the conventions of their respective mediums, oscillating between the two and three dimensional.
Image: Luke Heng and Mizuma Gallery
Date: Until June 26