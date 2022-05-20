Top Gun: Maverick To Take Flight At Marina Bay Sands With Light, Water & Pyrotechnic Display

With Top Gun: Maverick flying into cinemas soon, Marina Bay Sands is providing the perfect setting for movie fans to experience the action of the highly-anticipated sequel.

On Saturday, 21 May at 8pm, Top Gun fans will get to experience the need for speed as Marina Bay Sands and United International Pictures (UIP) co-pilot a dazzling multi-media showcase at the Event Plaza.

Top Gun: Maverick – A Light, Water & Pyrotechnic Extravaganza is a 10-minute show that will see the integrated resort adapt Spectra, its nightly multimedia light and water show, for a Top Gun-themed showcase set to light up the skies, complete with a dazzling display of choreographed pyrotechnics. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be the first public fan event staged by Marina Bay Sands since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

About The Show

Set against the stirring Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack which includes Lady Gaga’s new single “Hold My Hand”, a soaring anthem specially written for the film by the singer-songwriter herself, spectators will be mesmerized by a visual spectacle featuring state-of-the-art projections, lasers, lights, and dynamic water effects alongside electrifying scenes from the upcoming sequel.

The special rendition of Spectra will be accompanied by a captivating orchestration of pyrotechnics, while Top Gun projection mappings illuminate Marina Bay Sands – from the three iconic cascading hotel towers and underbelly of Sands SkyPark, to the façade of ArtScience Museum.

The movie, starring Tom Cruise, is also set to have a premiere event screening on the same night at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, for invited guests following its IMAX premiere the night before. Audiences unable to make their way down for the first show will also have a second opportunity to catch it on the same night at 9.30pm, without the pyrotechnics display.

For members of the public who are looking to join in the action from a different vantage point, on-theme bites and tipples will be available for a limited time at selected outlets across the integrated resort. More details can be found here.

Top Gun fans around the world can also tune in to the Facebook Premiere on Marina Bay Sands and United International Pictures Singapore Facebook pages. Top Gun: Maverick will officially screen in Singapore theatres from 25 May.

(Images: UIP)