The latest Transformers film is fast approaching cinemas. And to further hype up the latest instalment to the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to make an electrifying world premiere in Singapore.

On Saturday, 27 May audiences in Singapore will be the first to celebrate the return of the wildly anticipated blockbuster series with the filmmakers at the Marina Bay Sands before it launches worldwide. Stars of the latest film, Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Tobe Nwigwe will walk the red carpet at the public fan event.

Also scheduled to appear are director Steven Caple Jr. as well as long-time Transformers showrunners and producers Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian. “We have heard all about the amazing Transformers fans and this beautiful city that recently hosted Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal and I can’t wait to see what you have got in store for us,” says Dominique Fishback.

Transformers Fever Grips Singapore

The premiere follows on the heels of the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Statues World Tour at Gardens by the Bay earlier this year, where the towering life-sized figures of Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal blew local audiences away with their first Asian appearance.

From now till 21 May, Transformers fanatics can further fuel their creative juices and submit fan art according to the theme “Autobots, Maximals, Roll Out” for a chance to win a pair of special access tickets to the red carpet and premiere. Selected fan art will also be exhibited for all to see at Marina Bay Sands on the event day.

“It’s going to be the first premiere on a worldwide tour and we have everyone coming out,” adds Anthony Ramos. “Let’s make this an unforgettable premiere, Singapore.”

In the meantime, cinemagoers and sci-fi action fans can get ready to roll out to a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and the Maximals, a whole new faction of Transformers who will make their live-action debut on-screen with the new cast, when the movie launches in Singapore cinemas and IMAX islandwide from June 8 with special sneak previews on June 7.

Stay up to date with the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Singapore World Premiere here.

