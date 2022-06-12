After a long two-year hiatus, Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights is set to return for its 10th edition this year, from 30 September till 5 November 2022.

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) ran every year from 2011, before taking a break in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, with HHN 2021 featuring a Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition instead of its regular programming.

About Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022

Halloween Horror Nights 9 (Image credit: Suhaimi Abdullah / Contributor/Getty Images)

The series will run across 19 event nights on select nights for the first time ever, complete with never-before-seen haunted houses, scare zones, laser tag, a dining experience, and a behind-the-scenes tour as well. There’s no news yet on what the highlights of this year will be, but with previous showcases like Curse of the Naga – a haunted house from the directors of hit Thai horror films – as well as Twisted Clown University, one can only expect that the new theme this year will be just as terrorising.

Want to make it a family affair without giving the kids nightmares? Universal Studios Singapore’s daytime Halloween event also marks its return this year, with highlights like a park-wide procession showcasing all-new original characters and meet and greets. The family-friendly event will run from 7 September till 6 November 2022.

More details and ticketing information will be revealed closer to the start dates. Stay tuned for updates.

(Image credit: Resorts World Sentosa)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore