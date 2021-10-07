The October line-up of events in Singapore is looking pretty good, even if restrictions have been tightened once again.
This month, treat yourself to a series of art exhibitions around town. Private member’s club Mandala Club is honouring iconic figures in art history at a new exhibition, while Objectifs is currently championing a diverse roster of emerging local talents.
For those missing live entertainment, you can also take the time to experience the bestselling theatrical show, La Clique, for the first time in Singapore. Expect fire breathing, sword swallowing and a lot more thrills to come to life on stage at Marina Bay Sands.
Read on for our round-up of the best things to see and do in Singapore this month.
Header photo credit: Opera Gallery / Twitter
In collaboration with Opera Gallery, the Mandala Club is showcasing an exhibition titled “Homage to the Masters”. It’ll feature the works of contemporary Spanish artists Lita Cabellut and Manolo Valdés, as well as South Korean sculptor Seo Young-Deok, who draw upon influential figures like Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and more.
(Photo credit: Opera Gallery / Twitter)
“With You Here Between: Defamiliarizations” is a new photography exhibition at Objectifs that spotlights the works of young, emerging talents: Dylan Chan, Fitri Ya’akob, Masuri Mazlan and Vimal Kumar. The exhibition, which is inspired by a Rumi poem, will offer an exploration into intimate spaces. This month, it’ll also include a poetry reading as well as workshops for floral arrangement and yantra cartography.
(Photo credit: Vimal Kumar)
Get in on the new craft craze that’s taken over Instagram and TikTok: tufting. Discover the best workshops in Singapore to learn the textile weaving technique, as well as how to make your own colourful rugs at home, with our handy guide.
(Photo credit: @chronic_the_hedgeh0g / Instagram)
As part of Archifest 2021, Bettr Barista will be hosting a workshop all about traditional Nanyang Kopi. Learn what makes the beloved beverage so special to Singapore, and how to make it yourself — latte art and all. There’s also a “Close Shop” kopi game where you can try your hand at preparing and serving hot and peng kopi drinks.
After selling out shows in Australia cities New York, La Clique has arrived to Singapore. Combining circus, cabaret, comedy, and live music — with a renowned, international cast to boot — the show promises entertainment for all at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.
(Photo credit: La Clique)
By now, you’ve probably experienced the newly-opened Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) through your Instagram feed. Head to Dempsey to experience it all for real, from the fun, candy-coloured installations that will bring out your inner child, to the unlimited servings of delicious ice cream.
Here’s another food-themed experience for your consideration: “Slurping Good!”, the first playground dedicated to all things instant noodles. It joins a string (get it?) of immersive, culinary experiences at Rochor, which includes Eatbox and a Marketplace. Naturally, Slurping Good! will feature 13 Instagram-worthy installations that you can interact with, as well an array of merchandise for Maggi lovers to shop.
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.