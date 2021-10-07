Our brands
Homepage > Culture > Events > Cool Things To Check Out In Singapore This October
Cool Things To Check Out In Singapore This October
Culture

Cool Things To Check Out In Singapore This October

By Pameyla Cambe, Oct 7 2021 5:00 pm

The October line-up of events in Singapore is looking pretty good, even if restrictions have been tightened once again.

This month, treat yourself to a series of art exhibitions around town. Private member’s club Mandala Club is honouring iconic figures in art history at a new exhibition, while Objectifs is currently championing a diverse roster of emerging local talents.

For those missing live entertainment, you can also take the time to experience the bestselling theatrical show, La Clique, for the first time in Singapore. Expect fire breathing, sword swallowing and a lot more thrills to come to life on stage at Marina Bay Sands.

Read on for our round-up of the best things to see and do in Singapore this month.

Header photo credit: Opera Gallery / Twitter

01
Celebrate the influence the world's iconic artists at an exhibition
Mandala Club, 31 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089845
Celebrate the influence the world's iconic artists at an exhibition

In collaboration with Opera Gallery, the Mandala Club is showcasing an exhibition titled “Homage to the Masters”. It’ll feature the works of contemporary Spanish artists Lita Cabellut and Manolo Valdés, as well as South Korean sculptor Seo Young-Deok, who draw upon influential figures like Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and more.

(Photo credit: Opera Gallery / Twitter)

02
Discover emerging artists at Objectif's new exhibition
Objectifs Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Rd, Singapore 188977
Learn more
Discover emerging artists at Objectif's new exhibition

“With You Here Between: Defamiliarizations” is a new photography exhibition at Objectifs that spotlights the works of young, emerging talents: Dylan Chan, Fitri Ya’akob, Masuri Mazlan and Vimal Kumar. The exhibition, which is inspired by a Rumi poem, will offer an exploration into intimate spaces. This month, it’ll also include a poetry reading as well as workshops for floral arrangement and yantra cartography.

(Photo credit: Vimal Kumar)

03
Pick up the art of tufting
Learn more
Pick up the art of tufting

Get in on the new craft craze that’s taken over Instagram and TikTok: tufting. Discover the best workshops in Singapore to learn the textile weaving technique, as well as how to make your own colourful rugs at home, with our handy guide.

(Photo credit: @chronic_the_hedgeh0g / Instagram)

04
Learn how to make the perfect traditional kopi
Bettr Barista Coffee Academy, 9 Harrison Road, #04-01, Singapore 369651
Register here
Learn how to make the perfect traditional kopi

As part of Archifest 2021, Bettr Barista will be hosting a workshop all about traditional Nanyang Kopi. Learn what makes the beloved beverage so special to Singapore, and how to make it yourself — latte art and all. There’s also a “Close Shop” kopi game where you can try your hand at preparing and serving hot and peng kopi drinks.

05
Be enthralled by the theatrical phenomenon, La Clique
Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956
Get tickets
Be enthralled by the theatrical phenomenon, La Clique

After selling out shows in Australia cities New York, La Clique has arrived to Singapore. Combining circus, cabaret, comedy, and live music — with a renowned, international cast to boot — the show promises entertainment for all at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

(Photo credit: La Clique)

06
Explore the Museum of Ice Cream
Museum of Ice Cream, 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837
Learn more
Explore the Museum of Ice Cream

By now, you’ve probably experienced the newly-opened Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) through your Instagram feed. Head to Dempsey to experience it all for real, from the fun, candy-coloured installations that will bring out your inner child, to the unlimited servings of delicious ice cream.

07
Celebrate 50 years of instant noodles at Rochor
Tekka Place, Annex Building, #01-51 to 54, 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218227
Get tickets
Celebrate 50 years of instant noodles at Rochor

Here’s another food-themed experience for your consideration: “Slurping Good!”, the first playground dedicated to all things instant noodles. It joins a string (get it?) of immersive, culinary experiences at Rochor, which includes Eatbox and a Marketplace. Naturally, Slurping Good! will feature 13 Instagram-worthy installations that you can interact with, as well an array of merchandise for Maggi lovers to shop.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

events events in singapore State of Art
written by.
Pameyla Cambe

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman