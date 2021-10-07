The October line-up of events in Singapore is looking pretty good, even if restrictions have been tightened once again.

This month, treat yourself to a series of art exhibitions around town. Private member’s club Mandala Club is honouring iconic figures in art history at a new exhibition, while Objectifs is currently championing a diverse roster of emerging local talents.

For those missing live entertainment, you can also take the time to experience the bestselling theatrical show, La Clique, for the first time in Singapore. Expect fire breathing, sword swallowing and a lot more thrills to come to life on stage at Marina Bay Sands.

Read on for our round-up of the best things to see and do in Singapore this month.

Header photo credit: Opera Gallery / Twitter