Wonderfruit is back! The music and arts festival that arguably marks the pinnacle of the social calendar for every festival-goer in Southeast Asia has just announced its return. Here are all the details on Wonderfruit 2023 that we know so far, including a major change to getting your Wonderfruit tickets.

“Welcome to another year of wonder”: Wonderfruit returns for 2023

Announced just last night, Wonderfruit has unveiled its dates for 2023, this year on 14-18 December 2023. Taking place in The Fields, the location infamous for the annual festival, the event will commence in the afternoon of Thursday 14 December, and continue through to midday on Monday 18 December at Siam Country Club.

As the festival continues to evolve, it seems that a few things will be different for Wonderfruit 2023. For starters, they will be capping attendance, and they will also hold only one public sale of tickets this year.

Wonderfruit tickets work a little differently this year

If you want Wonderfruit 2023 tickets, you’re going to have to pay close attention. This year, Wonderfruit will be holding only one 72-hour public sale. They haven’t announced the date for this public sale just yet, but it definitely helps to be subscribed to their newsletter for the latest updates.

About Wonderfruit

An exploration of mind and nature, Wonderfruit is an annual four-day festival that celebrates art, culture, sustainability, and music. Embracing a carefree spirit, visitors from around the region fly in to Wonderfruit every year to explore the festival grounds, also known as The Fields. Throughout the four days, the festival runs nonstop without a closing time, and visitors can enjoy the live music acts, workshops, talks, art installations, and dining pop-ups. The event was launched in December 2014.

You can find more information on the Wonderfruit website. See you in the Fields!

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Wonderfruit]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok