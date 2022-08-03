ICYMI, ZoukOut is returning this year.

For those who still fondly reminisce about ZoukOut Singapore and miss those few nights of sandy revelry, you’ll be glad to know that the popular event is making a comeback in 2022. And to make sure it’s a hell of a show, ZoukOut this year will be headlined by EDM icons Tiesto and Zedd.

After a three-year hiatus, Singapore’s biggest beach party and Asia’s longest running dance music festival will return on December 2 and 3, promising a more stellar line-up than ever to make up for lost time. Two of its acts have already been announced: Tiesto and Zedd, who are the resident DJs at Zouk Las Vegas.

Tiesto will perform on December 2 and Zedd on December 3. ZoukOut Singapore 2022 will be Tiesto’s only show in Southeast Asia for the year.

The event’s theme this year? The Futuristic City of Dreams, which will see the beach be transformed into a full-fledged festival ground that take party-goers “on a journey that transcends time into a future of make-believe,” according to the media release.

“The monumental return of ZoukOut not only brings back the biggest beloved dance music festival set on Singapore’s shores, it also marks the return of entertainment on a grand scale, and further establishes the Zouk Group as a global lifestyle destination group. Partnering with world-renowned AEG, who brings an incomparable international festival experience, enables us to take ZoukOut to another level, now and for many years to come,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group.

The dusk-to-dawn affair — which has created some pretty solid memories for many since 1991 — will offer local, regional, and global acts to up to 30,000 partygoers, alongside the return of a food village, experience booths, custom installations, roving acts, and Instagrammable stage designs.

Ticket sales have begun, and prices start from S$168 for a One-Day Pass, S$258 for General Early Bird Two-Day Passes, S$428 for VIP Two-Day Passes and S$528 for VVIP Two-Day Passes. Details for VVIP Table packages have yet to be announced.

Pre-sale tickets are already sold out. The rest of the DJ line-up will be revealed in due course, so watch this space.

Book Tickets Here

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore