2022 BAFTA Awards: ‘Dune’ And ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win Big

Denis Villeneuve’s directorial Dune won big at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), held on 13 March, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Here are all the BAFTA highlights you may have missed.

With 11 nominations in the 75th edition of the Awards, the 2021 sci-fi epic saga, bagged five awards in different categories. Dune stood out for original score, cinematography, production design, sound and special visual effects.

However, despite having the maximum wins last night, it lost out on Best Film to Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power of the Dog. The actor was seen wearing a small blue and yellow badge to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine and said that he hopes to take in a Ukraine refugee.

The Power of the Dog’s Benedict Cumberbatch takes to the stage to accept Jane Campion’s Director Award on her behalf ❤️ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/jcWqAWCeLH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

The Power of the Dog also won Best Director for Jane Campion, although Cumberbatch lost the Best Actor award to Will Smith (King Richard). Joanna Scanlan was given the Best Actress award for After Love.

In After Love, Scanlan plays a 60-year-old Muslim convert who suffers an identity crisis after the sudden death of her husband. While accepting her award on stage, she said, “Come on! Some stories have surprise endings don’t they?”

She was nominated along with Lady Gaga, Alana Haim and Emilia Jones.

Jones was nominated for best actress for CODA, a film about a child with deaf parents. Her co-star, Troy Kotsur, carved his name in history as the first ever hearing-impaired BAFTA film winner.

While delivering his acceptance speech as best supporting actor, he communicated via an interpreter: “I think it’s all great you’re recognising my work from all the way across the sea, it’s truly amazing.”

Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actress went to Ariana DeBose for essaying Anita in Steven Spielberg’s new version of the musical West Side Story. DeBose expressed, “This means so much to me, I’m somebody who sings, dances, acts”. She further added, “I speak, dance better than I speak English.”

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast won the outstanding British film award.

More so, James Bond’s latest No Time To Die won awards in editing, for Tom Cross and Elliot Graham, and EE Rising Star award for Lashana Lynch.

Lynch thanked the British women who taught her what it means to be in the film industry as a dark-skinned woman. She further thanked them for “laying the foundation for people like me.”

BAFTA also paid tribute to several film industry figures who passed away in the past 12 months.

The glitzy ceremony was hosted by Australian actress Rebel Wilson. While she kept the atmosphere of the awards night light, she did talk about the Russian invasion of Ukraine a couple of times.

Even BAFTA chairman Krishnendu Majumdar shared with the audience, “We are hugely grateful to the journalists and film-makers covering Ukraine, many of whom are Bafta members, who are bravely reporting and documenting the conflict and humanitarian crisis.”

This was followed by Dame Shirley Bassey who opened the event with a performance on the iconic ‘Diamonds Are Forever’.

Take a look at behind-the-scenes pictures of some of the stars who graced the occasion.

The 75th British Academy Film Awards returned to its host venue after a low-key event last year which had many nominees participating via Zoom, given the strict Covid-19 restrictions.

It was interesting to note that no BAFTA Fellowship or other lifetime achievement award was given on Sunday. This can be linked to the suspension of actor and director Noel Clarke last year because of the harassment allegations that were tied to his name. Clarke said he was “deeply sorry” for some of his actions but vehemently denied any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

Here’s the complete list of 2022 BAFTA awards winners

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adapted Screenplay

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Siân Heder, CODA

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Belfast

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aleem Khan (Writer/Director), After Love

Philip Barantini, James Cummings (Writers), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also produced by Bart Ruspoli], Boiling Point

Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer), Keyboard Fantasies

Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director), Passing

Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin], The Harder They Fall

Film Not in the English Language

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Drive My Car

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Animated Film

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Encanto

Original Score

Daniel Pemberton, Being The Ricardos

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of The Dog

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Casting

Carolyn McLeod, Boiling Point

Francine Maisler, Dune

Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco, The Hand Of God

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, King Richard

Cindy Tolan, West Side Story

Cinematography

Dan Lausten, Nightmare Alley

Linus Sandgren, No Time To Die

Ari Wegner, The Power Of The Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Greig Fraser, Dune

Editing

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Joe Walker, Dune

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Joshua L. Pearson, Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Tom Cross, Elliot Graham, No Time To Die

Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Cyrano

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Costume Design

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Cyrano

Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West, Dune

Milena Canonero, The French Dispatch

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Makeup and Hair

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon, Cruella

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller, Cyrano

Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Eva von Behr, Dune

Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Tanno, House of Gucci

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Sound

Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan, Last Night In Soho

James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor, No Time To Die

Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Malte Bieler, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn, A Quiet Place Part II

Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom, West Side Story

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett, Dune

Special Visual Effects

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick, Free Guy

Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro, Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm, The Matrix Resurrections

Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble, No Time To Die

Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer, Dune

British Short Animation

Joanna Quinn, Les Mills, Affairs of the Art

Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso, Night Of The Living Dread

Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass, Do Not Feed The Pigeons

British Short Film

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee

The Black Cop

EE Rising Star Award (voted by the public)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Lashana Lynch

