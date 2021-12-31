5 Hot Shows Landing On HBO GO In January 2022

HBO GO has lined up a sleight of inspirational stories in January 2022. Start off by getting up close and personal with intense emotional experiences like love, loss and inner healing in Euphoria Season 2.

You can also observe social class tensions in The Gilded Age from the talented creator of Downton Abbey. Better yet, ride the joys of self-discovery in Somebody Somewhere. Last but not least, witness the strength it takes to do the right thing in Peacemaker.

All this and more, premiering exclusively on HBO GO in January 2022.

Euphoria Season 2

Premieres 10 January

The HBO Original Limited Series returns this month. Navigating teen life is difficult, and for 17-year-old Rue, the burdens of love, loss, and addiction are a heavy burden to bear. Set in the town of East Highland, where lives are closely intertwined, the second season continues to explore the challenges of growing up. Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, the drama series stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweenie and Jacob Elordi.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2

Premieres 10 January

Follow the world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. In this second season, the blessed Gemstones family is threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy them. Will they manage to keep the family and their empire together? Tune in to find out! Stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson and John Goodman

Peacemaker

Premieres 13 January

Peacemaker, who made his first appearance in The Suicide Squad, gets to share his own backstory in this new series. Love him or hate him, Peacemaker is a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Written and directed by James Gunn, the series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, with Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji and Robert Patrick.

Somebody Somewhere

Premieres 17 January

A true Kansan on the surface, Sam secretly struggles to fit the hometown mould. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing becomes her saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself. With support from a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, series shows that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Stars Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Mike Hagerty and Danny McCarthy.

The Gilded Age

Premieres 25 January

From the creator of Downton Abbey comes a brand-new drama series, set in 1882 during the American Gilded Age. A period of immense economic change, it is marked by great conflict between the old ways and brand-new systems, and opportunities for huge fortunes to be made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, the series follows a young woman, Marian Brook. Moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father, she starts a new life with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Stars Louisa Jacobson, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon.

(Images: HBO)