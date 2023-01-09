The Netflix show 1899, which aired last November, has been cancelled by the streaming giant after just one season. The cancellation took many by surprise as the popular mystery show had developed quite a fan following of its own. Featuring a fantastic cast, gripping storylines, and dramatic cinematography, Netflix users were awaiting the release of its second season, hoping for some of its mysteries to be solved.

1899 has been canceled after a single season at Netflix according to Baran bo Odar on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/GYl97lalxd — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 2, 2023

The showrunners, who also created the German smash hit Dark, took to Instagram to reveal how they had plans to extend 1899’s run to three seasons.

The cast also took to their social media accounts to express disappointment over the cancellation. Here is what Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, who features in the popular mystery thriller, had to say:

As a lot of you may already know… 1899 will not be renewed for a 2nd and 3rd season… We are all truly devastated by this fact. This photo was taken the first night I met these people. You can take away the show, but you can’t take away family Thank you all for watching

x L pic.twitter.com/HMs8PVDQQ8 — LUCAS LYNGGAARD TØNNESEN (@Lucashewnut) January 2, 2023

Netizens also expressed disappointment over 1899’s cancellation on Netflix

#save1899 was trending on Twitter as netizens expressed their disbelief at the show’s cancellation.

In 2004, a big-budget mystery with an international cast changed television — because it was given the time. Maybe releasing a full season just 6 days before putting out “Wednesday,” then waiting less than 2 months to determine it hasnt found an audience, is a bad way to gauge TV https://t.co/2NjvZcj9wX — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) January 3, 2023

Dear @Netflix – I personally know how it feels to have your series canceled on a cliffhanger. It’s deeply heartbreaking. So trust me when I say: Canceling 1899 goes against audience desire, finality & the magic of cinema. So keep cinema magic alive & renew #1899Netflix#Save1899 pic.twitter.com/2OmbUY6Kpj — Matthew Ewald (@Matthew__Ewald) January 2, 2023

Why was 1899 season 2 cancelled?

According to What’s On Netflix, 1899 season 2 was cancelled because the show didn’t perform as well as its expectations. Usually, a show is renewed for a second season following an analysis of its viewership, and 1899’s completion rate was much lower than that of other shows on Netflix. The report on What’s On Netflix states that the viewership was average, especially when compared to other non-English shows.

While we can’t do much to influence Netflix’s decision, we can, at the very least, help you fill the vacuum by recommending five shows that might be to your liking. If you are a fan of 1899, these shows deserve to be on your radar.

5 shows to binge-watch if you miss 1899 right now

1. Dark (2020)

This name shouldn’t surprise you. Created by the same people responsible for 1899 – Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese – Dark offers a fascinating plot, memorable characters, and a cinematic journey like no other. The popular German show treats its audience with multiple storylines, shocking twists, and iconic moments that’ll keep you hooked for three seasons.

Watch it on Netflix.

2. The Peripheral (2022)

The Peripheral is another glorious recommendation for fans of sci-fi. Marrying master storytelling with impressive performances, The Peripheral is loosely based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson. The story, which revolves around time travel, stands out for its gripping concept.

Watch it on Amazon Prime.

3. Midnight Mass (2021)

Looking for a show to constantly keep you on the edge of your seat? Midnight Mass is what you should be binge-watching next. As the show belongs to the same genre as 1899, its unsettling, surprising, and interesting plot will get you hooked right from the first episode. Showrunner Mike Flanagan also has an impressive track record since he has previously worked with Netflix to create the popular The Haunting of Hill House.

Watch it on Netflix.

4. The Midnight Club (2022)

And showrunner Mike Flanagan finds another mention on this list. The Midnight Club is a relatively recent series that is based on a 1994 novel. The plot revolves around eight terminally ill young adults who meet every night at midnight to tell each other spooky and unsettling stories. Be warned, this show is not for the faint-hearted.

Watch it on Netflix.

5. Manifest (2018)

Streaming on Netflix, Manifest is just the series to binge-watch if you’re in the mood for something as good as 1899. The plot, which revolves around the passengers of a plane that suddenly lands after disappearing for five and a half years, is gripping from the get-go.

Watch it on Netflix.

