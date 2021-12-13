5 Things You Need To Know About Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Before The Finale

We’re two episodes away from the finale of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, and things are gearing up towards even more explosive thrills.

The original new series has introduced a fun new dynamic duo in former Avenger Clint Barton and his biggest fan Kate Bishop, who are thrown together to unravel a criminal conspiracy tied to Clint’s past – all while he’s trying to get home to his family in time for Christmas.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate, Hawkeye is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now, with new episodes released every Wednesday. Go behind the scenes and learn more about Marvel Studios’ newest sharpshooting superhero duo with these five fun facts about the series.

The first holiday project

Hawkeye is fifth series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be released on Disney+ (following the Emmy-nominated WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and the critically acclaimed What If…?) and the first to be set during the holiday season. With Christmas lights twinkling in the background and familiar Christmas tunes playing, Hawkeye takes holiday fun to a whole new level with quintessential Marvel humour, action, and heart.

Hawkeye takes the lead

Ten years after his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (in Marvel Studios’ Thor in 2011), Clint Barton is finally taking centre-stage – but his past will form the root of this latest series, according to Bert, one half of the directing team Bert & Bertie, who helm three of Hawkeye’s six episodes.

“He suffered great loss, both in the blip and when he lost Natasha,” she says. “That set up a very interesting emotional starting point for us: to move forward, Clint would have to relinquish his past to let someone new in. So the depth we were able to mine in his character was a beautiful challenge, and in the hands of a multi-talented actor like Jeremy, we knew the fans would not be disappointed.”

A superhero debut

As a Golden Globe- and Academy Award-nominated actor, multi-platinum recording musician, and producer, Hailee Steinfeld joins the MCU as a force to be reckoned with, but her character Kate Bishop is equally skilled. Director Bert says Kate Bishop is the perfect counter to Clint Barton. “She is full of rookie energy; she’s feisty and strong-willed with a deep desire to prove herself. Hers is a refreshing confidence that we don’t always get to explore in female characters.”

Much like his character Clint becomes a mentor for Kate, Jeremy Renner helped Hailee Steinfeld settle into her new role as a new Marvel hero. Renner says, “I took on the role of shepherding her into how Marvel Studios works—all the stunts, the chaos of schedules—there’s always a lot going on. I tried to protect her as much as I could, and she just fell into trust with me. I have absolute respect and love and admiration and trust in her. You have to have that, I feel, for true art to exist. We had to trust each other and just go for it.”

Steinfeld agrees, “He was wonderful in showing me the ropes and collaborating with me in finding this amazing dynamic between Clint and Kate. It’s been really fun.”

The “world’s greatest archer”

Early on in the series, Kate Bishop unabashedly declares herself – to Hawkeye himself, no less – as the world’s greatest archer. Like her character, Steinfeld went through extensive and varied training. “I started training in Los Angeles on the stunt side of things with my dad, who is a personal trainer—the best in the game, if I do say so myself.”

Steinfeld was also supported by the stunt team, led by stunt coordinator/trainer/double Heidi Moneymaker, who’s doubled for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow since Iron Man 2. Says Steinfeld of Moneymaker, “A lot of times, a fight sequence looks incredibly intricate and very overwhelming and intimidating, but it’s nice to have somebody that believes in you and pushes you. Heidi and the entire stunt team always made me feel very safe, which is important.”

Redefining the superhero

From gods to super soldiers to billionaire philanthropists, the MCU has plenty of superheroes – but Jeremy Renner, who has now portrayed Hawkeye seven times, believes his character might be the most relatable. “Everyone aside from Clint and Natasha has superpowers. That alone establishes a kind of everyman quality, but then you throw in the fact that he has family and changes diapers all while slinging arrows, and I think it redefines what a Superhero can be.”

Director Rhys Thomas who helms three episodes, finds Hawkeye’s subtle approach to heroism shows the strength in his character. “Like all the best heroes, he’s unassuming. He has no super power to hide behind or protect him. He’s an ordinary guy with an extraordinary skill, but it’s not as though that skill marked him as a guy who would help save the world. He’s good with a bow and arrow. His weakness—the side of his identity that’s wrapped in guilt and fear for those he loves—is something we can all relate to. How he deals with it and keeps coming back for more is what makes him Hawkeye.”

The first four episodes of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye can now be streamed on Disney+. Catch up on the series now and be sure not to miss the series finale, releasing on 22 December for an explosive Christmastime adventure.

(Marvel Studios/Disney+)