A First Look At Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint And Emma Watson On Set For The Harry Potter Reunion

Boy, how have they all grown.

It’s been 20 years since we first saw the wizards from the world of Harry Potter on the silver screen. On 1 January 2021, the world prepares for a retrospective look at the magical franchise with Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The Harry Potter reunion will see the original stars come together once more to celebrate the iconic franchise.

The first image from the set of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, sees Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson on screen together for the first time. This Harry Potter reunion will not be limited to just the trio as other esteemed cast members will join in on the fun.

Additional Harry Potter film alumni joining the memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others.

Celebrating 20 Years Of Magic

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King’s Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life.

Return To Hogwarts will the stars and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films unite for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

The upcoming Harry Potter reunion special will not only serve to celebrate the franchise but also hype up the latest instalment to the spinoff film series, Fantastic Beasts. During a promotional teaser for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, fans got a short glimpse of the upcoming film, Fantastic Beast: Secrets of Dumbledore. It also includes a short look at Mads Mikkelsen who takes over the mantle of Gellert Grindelwald from Johnny Depp. Check it out below.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airs exclusively on HBO GO Asia on 1 January 2022.