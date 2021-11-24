A Newly-Released Five-Minute Preview Reveals The Setting For Jurassic World Dominion

We haven’t heard much about Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World Dominion, but a newly-released preview has brought fans up to speed.

‘The Prologue’, which is the title of the new short, serves as a sneak peek of the next Jurassic World sequel. Audiences first caught a glimpse of this new teaser when it was screened in IMAX theatres in Summer before F9.

Now though, Universal Pictures has released the preview footage online, giving fans a better perspective about the new film. ‘The Prologue’ takes audiences back to 65 million years to the age of the dinosaurs. It serves as an anchor for the story that will be told with Jurassic World Dominion.

The setting then shifts to the present, where a T-Rex is being chased by a helicopter. Moments later, the creature rampages through a drive-in theatre causing mayhem and destruction. This more or less confirms that the film continues where Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left off, with dinosaurs on the loose in modern day America.

According to the official logline of the short tease, the five min prologue to Jurassic World Dominion rockets audiences back 65 million years into the past. It helps create the experience of the world before humans existed, offering a glimpse of a world in which dinosaurs are living among us.

Colin Trevorrow returns to direct Jurassic World Dominion. The film will also bring back stars, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as well as OG Jurassic Park actors, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and BD Wong.

With the latest instalment of the Jurassic World franchise offering a bridge to both successful franchises, audiences will surely want to check the film out when it premieres in cinemas in Summer 2022.

Although that is still some months away, ‘The Prologue’ should whet fans’ appetites for the time being. Check it out below.



(Images: Universal Pictures)