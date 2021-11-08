On 12 November, the world celebrates Disney Day.

The global company-wide fan celebration will see an exciting array of new content and exclusive programming premier on Disney+. As part of the celebration, subscribers will be treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Here are some of the exciting premieres you should keep an eye out throughout Disney Day.

Movie Premieres

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and the Dwayne Johnson-led action adventure Jungle Cruise.

All-New Animation

An all-new original series of shorts called Olaf Presents, which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic tales as only he can. There’s also the new animated short Ciao Alberto from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s animated hit breakout film Luca and a new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands.

Disney+ Originals

Check out the family comedy movie Home Sweet Home Alone, which is a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise, Home Alone.

Insightful Documentaries

The first five episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic. A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett. Marvel fans will want to tune into a special celebration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will reveal an exciting look towards the future.

New Series

Outrun by Running Man, is the first official spin-off of long-running South Korean varierty show Running Man. The new series will star three members of the show’s original cast – Kim Jong-kook, Haha and Jee Seok-jin, together with feature guests such as Song Ji Hyo and Yang Se Chan. From Executive Producer Danny Strong and starring and executive produced by Michael Keaton, Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. It stars, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, with Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.

(Images: Disney+)