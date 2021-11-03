Amazon Prime Video is offering a whole new experience for its viewers. For its upcoming fantasy series, the streaming platform is seeing things in 360 degrees! Leveraging off YouTube’s 360 tool, it has unveiled a special trailer for its upcoming series The Wheel of Time.

The new 360° trailer delivers a totally immersive experience. Scrolling through the trailer, it makes you feel like you’re a part of the experience. Taking nothing away, this special preview offers a glimpse of the upcoming fantasy series. Internet users can discover the first look at the series. Additionally, the streaming platform also used YouTube‘s 360 player and spatial audio sound to deliver a true immersive experience.



“When fans arrive at the YouTube page to watch the trailer, a quick scan to the left or right will reveal there is much more to experience. To the left of the screen, they’ll discover Moiraine’s (Rosamund Pike) powerful ‘One Power’ channelling-featuring her voice and faces, artifacts, and symbols hidden amongst the energy weaves. On the right, the corruption of the Dark One represents a dissention into madness,” the streaming platform explained in an official press release.

The Wheel of Time series is an adaptation of the best-selling fantasy novels by Robert Jordan. Produced by Rosamund Pike, among others, the actress also plays the main character, Moiraine Sedai. The story tells of her struggle as “a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity,” the synopsis reads.

The first three episodes will be unveiled on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 19, 2021, in more than 249 countries and territories. The remaining episodes will be released every Friday through December 24.

(Images: Amazon Studios)

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews