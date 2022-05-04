BBC Earth Is Celebrating The 96th Birthday Of Sir David Attenborough With A Special Marathon

Sir David Attenborough celebrates his 96th birthday on 8 May.

Even at 96 years old, there’s still no slowing down Sir David Attenborough’s appetite for learning and new scientific discoveries. Celebrate the natural history veteran’s birthday with BBC Earth’s marathon of his extraordinary journeys in nature and across the globe.

In the week leading up to his birthday, BBC Earth will also be bringing back classic hits like Blue Planet II, Planet Earth II, Frozen Plant, A Perfect Planet, Seven Worlds, One Planet, and The Green Planet from May 2-7 starting from 12:05pm onwards.

BBC Earth is also marking the natural history veteran’s extraordinary journeys in nature and across the globe with two of his latest Natural History titles. In his latest landmark documentary Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough, he joins palaeontologists making incredible discoveries in a prehistory graveyard.

The documentary will premiere on Sunday, May 8, as part of a special marathon with Attenborough at 90, Prince William: A Planet for Us All and a second new title Attenborough’s Wonder of Song.

Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough

Premieres Sunday, 8 May

In his latest landmark documentary David Attenborough joins palaeontologists making incredible discoveries in a prehistory graveyard. With exclusive access to the dig site in the hills of North Dakota, the BBC Studios cameras follow palaeontologist Robert DePalma and his team over three years and capture the moments some extraordinary finds. State-of-the-art visual effects recreates in extraordinary detail, minute by minute, what happened when the Chicxulub asteroid hit the planet and the events of the last day of the dinosaurs.

Attenborough’s Wonder of Song

Premieres Sunday, 8 May at 2:35pm

Sir David Attenborough tunes in to the remarkable sounds of the natural world, an open-air festival of songs of sex and survival. But will they soon be heard no more?

Tune in to a special marathon of all the best BBC Earth documentaries with Sir David Attenborough to celebrate his 96th birthday, from 12:05pm onwards on May 2-8, available on StarHub channel 407, Singtel channel 203 and BBC Player.

(Images: BBC Earth)