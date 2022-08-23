When it comes to modern whodunits, Knives Out is undoubtedly the film that has reinvigorated the genre.

Now three years after the first film, Netflix has produced a sequel titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which delivers yet another murder mystery. The streamer has released new images offering a first look at the film. And if its anything like the original, fans are ensured an engaging good time.

Released in 2019, the American mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson followed master detective Benoit Blanc who was tasked in investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy, dysfunctional family. Daniel Craig brought Blanc to life in the film with an ensemble cast that included Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

The Return Of Detective Blanc

The sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to continue the adventures of Blanc. Fresh off his final run as Agent 007, Craig is once again in the driver’s seat of this new mystery tale. According to Johnson, Blanc’s penchant for bombast is partly to thank for the film’s title, which pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name.

In a recent interview with TUDUM, the director explained that he was always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death. “This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear,” he elaborates.

“I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs. I was like, “Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?” The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.’”

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects. Like the first film, this highly anticipated follow-up is not short on star power.

The Netflix film has Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista on the cast list. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release globally 23 December on Netflix.

(Images: Netflix)