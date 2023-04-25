Over the last four decades, Star Wars has become a cultural phenomenon. The movie franchise that first graced the big screen in the 70s has now gone on to expand into multiple sequels, spin-off movies and TV shows, books, and of course, memes (the true mark of attaining greatness in today’s pop culture). Ever since memes came into existence, Star Wars memes have been a mainstay of online humour, with fans creating and sharing hilarious images, videos and reactions to their favourite moments from the films.
What are Star Wars memes?
Some of the most popular Star Wars memes are based on the iconic ‘I am your father’ line from The Empire Strikes Back, which has been endlessly parodied to humorous effect. Another popular meme is the image of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, which has inspired countless hilarious videos and images featuring the adorable little green alien. Other notable Star Wars memes are based on the ‘These aren’t the droids you’re looking for’ scene from A New Hope, the ‘It’s a trap!’ line from Return of the Jedi, and the infamous ‘Prequel Memes’ based on the much-maligned Star Wars prequel trilogy. With so much rich material to draw from, it’s no wonder that these sci-fi memes continue to be a beloved part of online culture, providing fans with endless laughs and outlets for creative expression.
The Most Expensive Items From The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
Here’s How To Watch Every ‘Star Wars’ Show And Movie In Chronological Order
39 hilarious Star Wars memes you must see
With Star Wars Day right around the corner, we have curated some of the best Star Wars memes that would definitely make your day. Take a look at them below:
The classic ones
Lightsaber is my dream pic.twitter.com/c7EDSC7sIs
— Star Wars Memes (@StarWarsMemes17) January 2, 2022
Not my meme, but a good #StarWars one. pic.twitter.com/2RrOuwjXmV
— harrystark96 (@harrystark96) April 12, 2023
The smoothest flirting in Star Wars
Somehow out of nowhere Mando and Bo got insane sexual tension, so I couldn’t resist to make a meme about it.#Mandalorian #BoKatan #dinbo pic.twitter.com/bPTqpglFXJ
— Denis Murin (@Raskoolish) April 12, 2023
Star Wars fans reunite!
It’s true though. pic.twitter.com/XcOXBeRplz
— Star Wars Memes (@StarWarsMemes17) January 2, 2022
I think I downloaded the wrong Star Wars …
pic.twitter.com/A0jrowNbsi
— Memes that only guys will like (@MemesForGuys) April 18, 2023
Finish the meme
Ya know you want to!#StarWars pic.twitter.com/NmEU2cVAyN
— The Phoenix Press (@ThePhoenixPress) April 22, 2023
Ahsoka is finally getting her own TV series and the mems are in!
Damm. I can’t believe we have to wait that long. pic.twitter.com/ytTlUj9LkZ
— Star Wars Memes (@StarWarsMemes17) January 1, 2022
Zoinks! knew it!!#StarWars #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/KrTksOcjIf
— Star Wars Culture (@SWCulture) April 22, 2023
#Ahsoka is not-so-secretly the next season of #StarWarsRebels. pic.twitter.com/AKrOfRaSO0
— Star Wars Culture (@SWCulture) April 18, 2023
It seems like some fans are not too happy about the Star Wars sequels
Yes. pic.twitter.com/FofwmSUQJl
— Star Wars Memes (@StarWarsMemes17) January 1, 2022
Rewatching the Star Wars prequels and I gotta be honest: Anakin was into killing children super fast. Really 0 to 100 on that. No hesitation. I’m just saying he could’ve slept on it
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 28, 2019
Who doesn’t love Baby Yoda memes?
Like baby yoda or not, the memes are funny pic.twitter.com/rrYNaeJtS2
— Rhys (@RhysWortham) April 21, 2023
me 2 seconds into every episode of the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/GCeU2lqmqe
— baby yoda (@BabyYodaMemes) January 7, 2020
— baby yoda (@BabyYodaMemes) November 26, 2019
Star Wars Celebration was clearly a hit this year
#StarWarsCelebration had us like: pic.twitter.com/nkQYcHgppG
— Star Wars Culture (@SWCulture) April 19, 2023
Darth Vader memes are always fun
Darth Vader that one time.. https://t.co/xKKSyOoLIQ pic.twitter.com/jt2PDXGRVJ
— StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) April 17, 2023
Danny Rose looks like he’s just about to give Darth Vader some bad news. #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/4eIek4kO96
— ULTIMATE FIFA23 (@ultimatefifa) April 23, 2023
Here’s your cue to re-watch the movies
The first three movies in one meme #StarWars pic.twitter.com/97aEUHbQ6l
— Nerd Dad (@Jeffrey6570) April 15, 2023
Seems legit … #starwars #memes pic.twitter.com/0IHg1Ek0yk
— The FSF PopCast (@fsfpopcast) April 22, 2023
“If you see this, you’re obligated to reply with your fave Star Wars character”
Just got this meme https://t.co/BgymvlYCde pic.twitter.com/YiXlFLWaHm
— John Patrick Daly (@dalynews17) April 21, 2023
This meme is extra funny when you remember Harry Potter is just Star Wars with Wizards https://t.co/wxmxAjG357
— Shane|88 (@TheNomadGamr) April 16, 2023
Some memes related to the internet’s favourite daddy aka Pedro Pascal
A few of these memes are just too hilarious
Those younglings had it coming
by u/ecnal89 in starwarsmemes
hmmmm
by u/LonisKaiser in starwarsmemes
Good ole Ben
by in SequelMemes
Back To The Future : A Star Wars Story
by u/owenskinner05 in starwarsmemes
next up is how I kissed my sister.
by u/enunezjr4 in starwarsmemes
Another happy landing
by u/Infinite-Cold-2516 in starwarsmemes
paint me like one of your sith girls.
by u/Numerous-Gur-9008 in starwarsmemes
Front camera vs. back camera pic.twitter.com/mp23wKfEwI
— Distractify (@Distractify) October 20, 2015
Anakin watching Rey bury his lightsaber. On Tatooine. In the sand. pic.twitter.com/uJnY0imROS
— bratprnce : The Vampire Lestat (@bratprnce_) December 22, 2019
— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) June 12, 2021
people forget jar jar binks successfully won a senatorial campaign in-between phantom menace and attack of the clones
— Brandon Wardell (@BRANDONWARDELL) April 9, 2019
This one hit a little too close to home. pic.twitter.com/32OxHnVXT6
— Matt Riebe (@matt_riebe) June 8, 2021
Same energy. #RiseOfSkywalker #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qGAN36jOfW
— The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) October 22, 2019
Fin!
‘Andor’ Is A Deep Dive Into The Murky Star Wars Underworld
Star Wars Celebration 2023: New Trailers, Film Announcements And More
(Hero image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Star Wars, IMDb/The Mandalorian)
(Feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Star Wars)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Jedi Master Yoda is the most powerful Jedi.
Answer: Desperate to save Padmé, Anakin intervenes on Palpatine's behalf and disarms Windu, allowing Palpatine to kill him. Anakin then pledges himself to the Sith, and Palpatine dubs him as 'Darth Vader'.