From Lee Minho-starrer Pachinko (2022) to the double-BAFTA-winning series Bad Sisters (2022), here are some of the best shows you need to stream on Apple TV Plus.

After its launch on 1 November 2019, Apple’s streaming platform became the first all-original streaming platform in the world, as per the official press release.

Offering exclusive and compelling content, the OTT platform is accessible on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions in more than 40 languages. It is available to watch across one billion of your favourite devices including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

As of 14 April 2023, multiple Apple Originals — films, documentaries and series — have around 348 wins and more than 1,140 award nominations to their credit.

Not to mention some of its best shows such as the Emmy-winning comedy-drama, Ted Lasso (2020), which successfully captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, the Jennifer Garner-starrer, The Last Thing He Told Me, recently became Apple TV Plus’s most-watched limited series. The show garnered 4.5 million viewers in the first 31 days of its release.

Here are 12 unmissable shows to stream on Apple TV Plus