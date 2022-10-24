Chinese period dramas are among our favourite genres of shows to binge-watch.

To be honest, the lines get a little blurred with the many different sub-genres. For clarity, we’re including wuxia (martial arts) and xianxia (fantasy) into the period drama genre, just because if we’re immersing ourselves into a world of billowing dresses and unnaturally long hair, then we might as well go all out here.

There are many reasons why we love it — besides a compelling love story, there are themes of politics, backstabbing, loyalty, and tons of action-packed warring scenes that keep us on an emotional roller coaster at all times. Plus, it always helps that the characters are usually dressed in stunning outfits too. K-dramas might offer all these and more, but there’s something refreshing about watching a drama unfold in a setting that’s not Seoul or a palace in the Joseon Dynasty.

If you’re craving a break from K-dramas or spine-chilling serial killer shows like Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer series, these Chinese period dramas are the perfect option. You’ll have to get started yourself to see why we’re hooked, and to help you along your binge-watching journey, we’ve listed 11 of our top picks you can stream now. Read on for the full list.

The best Chinese period dramas to get hooked on right now: