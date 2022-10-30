Horror and comedy genres reside on either end of the spectrum and while together, they sound like an oxymoron in a sentence. However, horror comedies have always garnered wide attention from avid cinephiles. And, some of the best comedy horror movies cater to all types of people, as they evoke laughter as well as scare equally.

A horror comedy ushers the best of both worlds and takes the audiences on a laughing spree while the element of horror lurks in the air. A successful horror comedy film makes the spooky-loving audience hop on such a joyride where heightened scary moments are backed by comic relief only to escalate to another frightening scene later.

How did horror comedies gain prominence?

The horror comedy genre has been around for a long time. It is quite difficult to say which is the first horror comedy film, but there have been debates over titles such as the 1920 silent film Haunted Spooks. However, it was the 1948 horror comedy flick Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, which received much acclaim.

Over the years, this horror subgenre is firmly established and has gifted the entertainment world with some amazing titles. From The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971) to An American Werewolf in London (1981), Re-Animator (1985), Evil Dead II (1987) and They Live (1988), the array of horror comedy films have cemented the subgenre in the minds of cine lovers.

Moreover, on occasions like Halloween, viewers who feel like staying back home can also include horror comedies as an implausible part of the binge-watching list of movies. Horror comedy musicals like Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), Young Frankenstein (1974) and Little Shop of Horror (1986) are among the choicest horror films to watch on Halloween night.

Today’s horror comedy movies have come a long way from being just slapstick humour infused in a scary movie. For instance, flicks such as Jennifer’s Body (2009) or Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) have made a niche for themselves by smartly weaving in horror movie tropes with bouts of laughter and sarcasm.

So if you are up for a fun light-spirited Halloween, ring in the classic spooky flavour of the season with some of the finest horror comedies.

Here are some of the best horror comedy movies for a fun movie night

(Main and featured image credit: Tucker & Dale vs. Evil/IMDb)