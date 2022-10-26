With Halloween around the corner on October 31, it’s the perfect time to binge-watch some of the best monster movies. Jump scares, stomach-churning gory scenes and diabolic monsters that wreak havoc make this subgenre of horror movies an interesting roller-coaster ride for thrill seekers.

However, you don’t need to watch these just during Halloween, you can very well dive into their spookiness, anytime you like. A weekend horror movie marathon, perhaps?

From a shape-shifting clown preying on children in It to a giant monster of the seas destroying anything that comes its way in The Host — these scary stories go a step further from the typical horror genre. Instead of treading along the line of evil spirits and murderous ghosts, these movies thrive on the vividness of terrifying beasts and alien creatures ravaging the planet.

It may sometimes get confusing to differentiate between monsters, zombies and cold-hearted serial killers, so it is best to note that monster movies mostly revolve around mythical creatures, frightening alien invaders and gargantuan brutes whom you would rather not cross paths with.

What makes monster movies appealing to viewers

Monster movies have a unique way of impacting the big screen and box office collections. While you know that none of it is true or most of what is shown is the result of incredible VFX or CGI graphics, it somehow eschews the regular small horror movie tropes and flings in higher stakes.

Massive visual appeal making viewers scream when they sense something wicked coming their way, audiences urging on-screen characters to avoid suspicious locations or even smirking at the momentary calmness, is where the cinematic brilliance of such monster movies lie. Devoid of lurking spirits or evil humans, these horror flicks rely on the devilish nature of extraterrestrial giant creatures posing a threat to humanity.

Here are some of the best monster movies for a scary binge-watching session

(Main Image Credit: Pan’s Labyrinth/ 2006 – New Line Cinema/ IMDb; Featured image credit: It/ 2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc/ IMDb)