If you’re someone who loves watching spine-chilling serial killer documentaries on Netflix, look no further. Infamous and sensationalised serial killers, from Ted Bundy to Richard Ramirez (aka Night Stalker), have fascinated people for years with their prevalence in the news, feeding the public’s appetite for macabre.

The documentaries serve as the perfect pass time for adults, piquing their interest as to how the minds of some of the most notorious serial killers work and they get away with crimes.

What is the best serial killer documentary to watch?

Netflix, one of the world’s biggest streaming platforms, has a number of documentaries on serial killers that not only reveal some of the most horrific crimes committed by humans but also how the tenacious spirit of investigators led to their capture and conviction.

Additionally, these documentaries try to find an answer to why some people commit heinous crimes such as murders. Other questions revolve around what modus operandi they follow, what common traits they share and why they target specific victims; the answers to these are revealed in graphic detail usually through interviews with investigators and sometimes even the kin of the victims.

Serial killers exist in all countries — from the South Korean capital Seoul to the Indian national capital New Delhi and as far as Montreal in Canada. They exist in the same world we inhabit, quietly building their hatred for their victims. Strangely enough, these victims are not only humans, as the world discovered through the story of the man who murdered kittens.

Perhaps these attributes combined make for a compelling watch for those who are absolutely in love with serial killer documentaries no matter how brutal the tales are.

Here are some of the best serial killer documentaries to watch on Netflix

(Main and featured image: Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes/Netflix/IMDb)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore