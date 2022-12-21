Home > Culture > Film & TV > Loki Season 2, The Last Of Us And Other TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Watch In 2023
Loki Season 2, The Last Of Us And Other TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Watch In 2023
Culture

By: Priyanshi Agrawal, Dec 21 2022 12:00 pm

With 2023 setting in soon, it is time to look at the most anticipated upcoming TV shows and series that are all set to make this year more interesting. TV shows are an integral part of our lives — the steady content which we consume almost everyday. We admire and imbibe the characters that inspire us and sometimes we wish to not be like them too.

No matter how prominent a source of entertainment movies are, TV shows engage us and spice up our lives with all the love and drama. They are an amalgamation of a lot of hard work on and off screen. From makeup artists, designers, stylists, lightmen to directors, actors, editors and graphic designers, everyone works for hours for that one perfect shot. 

And, while shows including Baby, Night Sky, Wedding Season, Uncoupled, West World, After Life and The Outlaws reigned high in 2022, the new year is just around the corner with many refreshing and entertaining TV shows that we can add to our watchlist. Production houses and streaming channels are ready to roll in the new stories with interesting characters portrayed by seasoned actors who might mesmerise you with their craft. 

The 2023 TV shows have something for everyone spanning every genre — sci-fi, adventure, thriller, fiction, drama, fantasy, action, romance, animation, apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic fiction and dark comedy. From The Last Us to Skeleton Crew, 2023 is all set to welcome binge-watchers. Additionally, some former TV series are coming up with new seasons such as Loki S2, The Mandalorian S3, Succession S4, The Witcher S3 and Bridgerton S3. While we can’t wait to watch these TV series and the new ones as well, we can surely take a look at the ‘show calendar’ for 2023 and increase our excitement quotient. 

Here are some of the much-awaited and most-anticipated TV shows in 2023 for your watchlist

(Main and featured image: Courtesy Loki/IMDb)

Jump To / Table of Contents

01
The Last of Us
The Last of Us

Network: HBO 

Created by: Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin

Release Date: 15 January 

Cast: Bella Ramsey as Eille, Pedro Pascal as Joel and Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller

Genre: Apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic fiction, Drama

Synopsis: An adaptation of the popular millennial video game, The Last of Us follows Joel, a veteran smuggler, who is saddled with carrying a teenage girl named Ellie.

(Image: Courtesy The Last of Us/IMDb)

 

 

02
Fallout
Fallout

Network: Amazon Prime

Created By: Jonathan Nolan

Release Date:  To be announced 

Cast:  Walton Goggins as Ghoul, Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi War

Synopsis:  Adapted from a popular video game, this post-apocalyptic series revolves around a ghoul who has received so much radiation that he is resistant to ageing, with the drawback being that he resembles a dead body.

(Image: Courtesy © Amazon Studios/IMDb)

03
The Mandalorian, Season 3
The Mandalorian, Season 3

Network:  Disney+

Created By: Not revealed

Release Date:  February 

Cast: Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze 

Genre:  Adventure Fiction

Synopsis: A bounty hunter and his companion Grogu set out to Mandalore to atone their past wrongdoings.

(Image: Courtesy The Mandalorian/IMDb)

04
True Detective: Night Country, Season 4
True Detective: Night Country, Season 4

Network:  HBO 

Created By: Not revealed 

Release Date: To be announced

Cast: Jodie Foster as Detective Liz Danvers, Kali Reis as Evangeline Navarro and John Hawkes as Hank Prior

Genre: Thriller 

Synopsis:  Similar to the previous ones, this season too revolves around six absconded men in the desolate cold weather of Ennis, Alaska.

(Image: Courtesy Ture Detective/IMDb)

05
Succession, Season 4
Succession, Season 4

Network:  HBO

Created By:  Mark Mylod

Release Date: To be announced (Spring)

Cast:  Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy and Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans 

Genre: Dark Comedy 

Synopsis: The transfer of media giant Waystar Royco to tech pioneer Lukas Matsson is getting closer. As the Roys envision what their life would be like after the sale is completed, the possibility of this seismic sale causes existential turmoil and familial discord. As the family considers a future in which their influence in culture and politics will be significantly reduced, a power struggle emerges.

(Image: Courtesy Macall Polay/IMDb)

06
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Avatar: The Last Airbender

Network: Netflix

Created By: Not revealed 

Release Date: To be announced

Cast: Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh

Genre:  Comedy drama, Action fiction, Fantasy television

Synopsis: An adaptation of Nickelodeon’s animated television series, this show takes place in a war-torn Asia where the Avatar strives to restore peace by preserving the harmony of the environment. Aang’s mission as the Avatar is to end the brutal Fire Nation war and free the planet.

(Image: Courtesy Avatar: The Last Airbender/IMDb)

 

07
Masters of the Air
Masters of the Air

Network: Apple TV+, HBO 

Created By: Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Tim Van Patten

Release Date: To be announced

Cast: Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven, Barry Keoghan as Lt. Curtis Biddick, Callum Turner as Major John Egan, Anthony Boyle as Major Harry Crosby, Ben Radcliffe as Capt. John D. Brady, Nate Mann as Major Robert ‘Rosie’ Rosenthal

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Synopsis: A war drama miniseries based on the World War II operations of the eleven soldiers in a bomber known as the ‘Flying Fortress’ battle German fighter hordes five miles above the ground in hostile territory for their lives. Their goal becomes obvious as American bombers are eliminated one by one to survive.

(Image: Courtesy Masters of the Air/IMDb)

08
Ahsoka
Ahsoka

Network: Disney+

Created By: Dave Filoni

Release Date: To be announced

Cast: Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Genre: Action-Fiction, Drama

Synopsis:  A sequential tale centring on the adventures of Ashoka Tano, a Togruta female who served as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan teacher and a hero of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

(Image: Courtesy Ahsoka/IMDb)

09
The Three-Body Problem
The Three-Body Problem

Network: Netflix 

Creacted By: Not revealed

Release Date: To be announced

Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Tsai Chin, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jovan Adepo

Genre: Science Fiction

Synopsis: A covert military experiment transmits messages into space to contact aliens while the Cultural Revolution is taking place in China. When state intelligence recruits Chinese physicist and nanomaterials researcher Wang Miao to infiltrate an organisation called The Frontiers of Science, which has a history of suicides among its members, he falls ensnared to massive conspiracy.

(Image: Courtesy The Three-Body Problem/IMDb)

10
X-Men '97
X-Men '97

Network: Disney+

Created By: Not revealed 

Release Date: To be announced

Cast: Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Gambit and Lenore Zann as Rogue

Genre: Animation, Aventure, Action

Synopsis: Due to Professor X’s absence who left for another planet at the end of X-Men ’92, Magneto will now be in charge of the X-Men, which is quite a turnabout.

(Image: Courtesy X-Men 97/IMDb)

11
Loki, Season 2
Loki, Season 2

Network: Disney+

Created By: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead 

Release Date: To be announced

Cast: Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Eugene Cordero as Casey / Hunter, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Owen Wilson as Mobius and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Adventure

Synopsis: The second season continues the story from where the first season ended but in a unique way with a new emotional angle for Loki.

(Image: Courtesy Loki/IMDb)

 

12
Poker Face
Poker Face

Network: Peacock

Created By: Rian Johnson

Release Date: 26 January

Cast: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody and Danielle Macdonald

Genre: Muder Mystery, Comedy Drama

Synopsis: Charlie, a girl with an incredible instinct, who can predict when someone is lying, sets out on a road encountering new people and perplexing crimes at each stop.

(Image: Courtesy Poker Face/IMDb)

 

13
Secret Invasion
Secret Invasion

Network: Disney+

Created By:  Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim 

Release Date: To be announced

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Genre: Spy-Thriller, Superhero, Action-Adventure

Synopsis: When the Skrulls invade the top spheres of the Marvel Universe, Fury and Talos attempt to stop them.

(Image: Courtesy Marvel Studios – © 2022 MARVEL/IMDb)

14
The Witcher, Season 3
The Witcher, Season 3

Network: Netflix 

Created By: Stephen Surjik and Loni Peristere, Gandja Monteiro and Bola Ogun

Release Date: To be announced (Summer)

Cast: Freya Allan as Ciri – Princess Cirilla of Cintra, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

Genre: Fantasy, Action Fiction 

Synopsis: This season features a tense search for Ciri, with Yennefer and Geralt fumbling to shield her while the main trio becomes entwined in one grand plot.

(Image: Courtesy The Witchers/ IMDb)

15
Skeleton Crew
Skeleton Crew

Network: Disney+ 

Created By: Jon Watts and Christopher Ford

Release Date: To be announced

Cast: Jude Law

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Synopsis: The plot follows a group of children who are lost in the Star Wars Universe and are attempting to find their way back home.

(Image: Courtesy Skeleton Crew/IMDb)

16
Bridgerton, Season 3
Bridgerton, Season 3

Network: Netflix

Created By: Not revealed 

Release Date: To be announced (Spring)

Cast: Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton,  Nicola Coughlan as Penelope and Luke Newton as Colin

Genre: Romantic 

Synopsis: In this season of Bridgerton, Colin offers to teach confidence-building techniques to Penelope in an effort to mend his friendship with her and a romantic relationship follows thereafter. 

(Image: Courtesy Bridgerton/IMDb )

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Disney Plus Hotstar Loki Netflix Prime Video Succession The Last of Us the witcher TV Shows Web Series
written by.

Priyanshi Agrawal
Travel, lifestyle, wellness, and finance writer Priyanshi is somebody who gorges on self-help and mythology reads, follows fitness trends, and stalks some famous travellers. She has two years of experience working with travel, hospitality, and tech companies. Travelling acts as a spark in her relationship with writing.
   
entertainment Travel Food lifestyle

