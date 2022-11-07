A well-made zombie TV series can arouse the feeling of dread and the ardent desire to see our heroes survive amidst the apocalyptic situation they are in. Usually backed by strong scripts, outstanding make-up and advanced CGI, the best zombie TV series make for the perfect binge-worthy entertainment for anyone who loves a potent mix of suspense, action and adventure along with blood and gore.

American zombie shows are action-oriented and might as well have their focus on the failings of the human spirit as a collective. On the other hand, Korean zombie shows are often seen as a more violent depiction of the class divide, portraying situations where such differences in society creates tense, and even potentially fatal, circumstances for the characters.

For those who like to binge-watch TV shows within a few hours, Korean and Japanese zombie shows might be the best for their limited number of episodes and seasons. However, fans of longer and more complex stories, which have multiple spin-offs, might as well want to watch American shows.

Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that these TV shows and series do not fall under a primary zombie genre. Zombie TV shows or zombie movies normally constitute a sub-genre under dramas, thrillers, horrors and even comedies. And even comedy films or shows about zombies could have nail-biting sequences to make some viewers squirm on the couch.

A lot has changed in the depiction of zombies since the first zombie movie, Victor Halperin’s White Zombie (1932), which introduced the basic traits of the monster — a slow-moving undead with no control over its mind. Over the decades, zombies transformed into brain-eating monsters on the screen. There are, in fact, numerous types of zombies which true fans of the sub-genre can easily distinguish between.

Yet, the underlying storyline of any series or movie about zombies is that they are about humans trying to keep themselves safe from the undead. In more modern interpretations, zombies try to blend in among the living.

The best zombie TV series on streaming platforms now

