The Batman has seen phenomenal success since its release in 2022. Writer and director Matt Reeves has now confirmed that the sequel, The Batman 2, will not repeat the same mistakes as the previous movies featuring the DC comics superhero.

While there are several Batman films that have shown Gotham City under different lights, the movies have mostly kept the incredible villains in focus. Speaking to Collider, Reeves has clarified that in The Batman 2 the main focus shall remain on the caped crusader. As such, Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight’s psyche and his own universe will be at the centre stage.

The Batman 2: What we know so far

Bruce Wayne to be the main highlight

In the past, it is often seen that the centre of attention in Batman films has shifted from Bruce as the main emotional anchor to the other iconic villains including Heath Ledger’s Joker, Tom Hardy’s Bane, Jack Nicholson’s Joker and Danny DeVito’s Penguin, catapulting them as the star of the superhero movies.

Speaking to Collider Reeves said, “To me, the thing that I really feel is that I also believe that Rob [Pattinson] is so special in the role. My goal has always been to do these point-of-view stories that allow the character to always be the emotional center of the story. Because a lot of times what happens is, after you do the first one, then suddenly other Rogues Gallery characters come in, and they kind of take over, and then Batman takes a backseat sort of character-wise, or emotionally.”

Reeves’ Collider interview suggests that work for the sequel is still underway, despite organisational changes within Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios. Under the leadership of DC Studios’ co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, a rebranding process is going on and a new logo for the house may have also been accidentally released, according to a report by The Direct.

What to expect in The Batman 2

While a definite plot has not been revealed yet, it can be expected to pick up from where the first film left.

The Batman showed Bruce entering into a sort of pact with Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) to fight against the Riddler (Paul Dano) after a slew of attacks on the fictional Gotham City.

While the end of the film shows Riddler being banished to Arkham, he still succeeds in destroying a part of the seawall leading to a flooded Gotham City.

Even if Reeves and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin don’t introduce a time jumping in The Batman 2, they might pick the threads up from here and show the city still under a state of emergency.

The possibility of Joker escaping the prison to wreak havoc or new villains cannot be ruled out either. Additionally, there is also a chance of the Catwoman returning.

It is certain that Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as the Dark Knight in The Batman 2. But while his return is confirmed, the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed.

The film is not a part of the DC Universe

Though The Batman 2 is still in a nascent stage, CBR states that Reeves has clarified that all these workings shall remain outside of the DC Universe. In fact, he has also discussed this break up of the two franchises with Gunn and Safran. It’ll be rather intriguing to see how the director connects his lot of films with the decade-long story developed by DC Studios.

A release date for The Batman 2 has not been set yet.

(Main and feature image credit: The Batman/ © Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics/ IMDb)