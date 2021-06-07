June 8 is National Best Friends Day. Although we thought there was no such thing, the day itself dates to 1935. That year, the U.S. Congress apparently decided to devote a day in year to tribute close friends. Over the years, other countries got on the bandwagon and today, celebrating your BFF is evidently a thing each June.

Now, we all have that special friend we hang out with exclusively, and not only when social gatherings are capped at two. In honour of National Best Friends Day, we have round up a list of shows to stream on Disney+, featuring some of the most memorable BFF squads in cinematic and television history.

Luca & Alberto, Luca

This Pixar tale is set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Luca is a story about one boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: they are both sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Start streaming 18 June 2021.

Raya & Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon

Travel to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where lone warrior Raya must track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. Instead, what Raya finds is a funny, self-deprecating dragon who sees herself as the perennial “C-student.” Together, Sisu must learn to become the dragon of legend if she’s to save the world with Raya.

Stream now.

Nini & Kourtney, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Best friends look out for one another through the good times and the bad, especially through the heart breaks. This is prominently displayed between Nini and Kourtney, who cheer each other on and celebrate each other in their passions.

Stream S1 – S2 now.

Sam & Bucky, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Our two favourite co-workers, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. While things do not start off too well, the friendship between Sam and Bucky quickly blossoms into a fan favourite bromance in the MCU.

Stream all episodes now.

Victor & Mia, Love, Victor

The series follows Victor on his journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. Upon meeting Mia upon arriving at Creekwood, she becomes one of his best friends who will help him get through the tough times he’s facing.

Stream all episodes of Season 1 now. Season 2 starts from 18 June 2021.

Meredith & Cristina, Grey’s Anatomy

Meredith & Cristina were each other’s persons. They were the Twisted Sisters. They easily top the Grey’s Anatomy friendship list and are also the show’s greatest love story. This high-intensity medical drama follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who face life-or-death decisions on a daily basis.

Stream S1 – S17 now. Start streaming the S17 finale from 11 June 2021.

Dave, Alex, Jane, Brad, Max & Penny, Happy Endings

Set in the windy city of Chicago, Happy Endings tells of the shenanigans and adventures of six best friends with completely different personalities and quirks as they try to learn the ropes of adulthood.

Stream S1 – S3 now.

Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Han and Chewie should be the face of National Best Friends Day. After all, the iconic duo not only ruled Star Wars, but all of popular culture. They are loyal to each other and understand one another when no one else really understands. Their special bond spans the entire franchise over the decades, and the two best friends will continue to go on and inspire generations after generations.

Stream now.

