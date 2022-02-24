A First Look At ‘Oppenheimer’, Christopher Nolan’s Next Blockbuster Film

Universal Pictures has released the first look from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project Oppenheimer. And it’s already creating a buzz. The American film production and distribution company shared a picture of acclaimed actor Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Additionally, it also announced that Kenneth Branagh has joined the stacked star-studded cast.

Here’s all you need to know about Oppenheimer

Universal Pictures posted a black-and-white image of the Peaky Blinders actor wearing a classic black suit teamed with a crisp white shirt, a black tie and a matching black fedora on Instagram on 22 February. He can also be seen holding a burning cigarette in his mouth and staring into the camera.

The caption of the post read, “First look of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan’s epic thriller also stars Emily Blunt, Oscar® Winners Matt Damon and Rami Malek and Oscar® Nominees Robert Downey, Jr., Florence Pugh, and Kenneth Branagh. #Oppenheimer (sic).”

This is not the first time Nolan and Murphy have collaborated. The trailblazing duo has been working together since 2005 when the actor played the role of the Scarecrow in Batman Begins (2005). After that, they worked together in Inception (2010), Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Dunkirk (2017).

What else do we know about the film?

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The Pulitzer Prize winner was authored by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The movie has Murphy portraying the theoretical physicist, who led the project of inventing the atomic bomb.

The release date

The A-list cast of the film includes Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and Matt Damon. The filming has already started in New Mexico, New Jersey and California.

As of now, the film is expected to hit the big screens on 21 July 2023.

A July release has become synonymous with Nolan’s movies. This one is noteworthy as the date is around two weeks prior to the Hiroshima bombing anniversary, which took place on 6 August 1945.

