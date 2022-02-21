Here’s When You Can Watch Ben Affleck And Ana de Armas’ Psychological Thriller, ‘Deep Water’

Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in lead roles, finally has a release platform and date. The erotic thriller will be streamed on Hulu in the USA, while Amazon Prime has bagged the rights to release it overseas on March 18. It was supposed to get a theatrical release on January 14 this year but was later pulled out from Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures theatrical schedule.

The teaser, released on 14 February, shows Melinda (de Armas) asking Affleck’s Vic Van Allen “Do you love me?” and ends with her warning Vic with “there’s something wrong with me.” They are a married couple but have fallen out of love and start playing mind games that start hurting people around them fatally.

Have a look at the trailer:

The cast of Deep Water also includes Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Tracy Letts, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi. The movie is directed by Adrian Lyne.

Here are all the juicy details we know about the film

Adapted from a 1957 book

Deep Water is adapted from a novel that was written by Patricia Highsmith in 1957. The book, of the same name, is about Vic (Affleck) and Melinda de Armas), a couple living in a small town who are trapped in an unhappy marriage.

Instead of divorcing, they decide to play mind games and explore open relationships. But things take a wrong turn when people around them face fatal repercussions because of Vic and Melinda’s unconventional arrangement.

Directed by Adrian Lyne

The movie is Adrian’s comeback after 2002’s Unfaithful. He has also directed some famous and semi-controversial films in the same genre such as Flashdance, 9 1/2 Weeks, Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal.

He is also the director of the psychological horror classic, Jacob’s Ladder.

