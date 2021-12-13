Details About Korean Drama Snowdrop Starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Where to Watch It

Korean drama fans will want to check out Snowdrop starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo when it premieres on Disney+. Also starring Jung Hae-in, the new period drama series will explore the forbidden love between a young couple.

After months of excitement and speculation, Snowdrop, will debut on the Disney streaming platform across Asia on 18 December 2021. Set against the backdrop of the political turmoil that swept across the Korean peninsula in 1987, highly-anticipated drama features Jung Hae-In (Tune in for Love, While You Were Sleeping), and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

The 16-part series was written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak – the duo behind the 2018 thriller Sky Castle. Snowdrop tells the story of a blood-soaked man (Jung Hae-In) who bursts into the dormitory of a women’s university in Seoul. Against her better judgement, and risk of being expelled, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) hides the man from his attackers and tend to his wounds.

Unbeknownst to Yeong-ro, the man has a harrowing secret that threatens to put her friends’ and family’s safety at risk, and the two young lovers will have to work together to overcome the obstacles.

Centred around a forbidden romance of a young couple, Snowdrop features Jisoo’s debut starring performance in a Korean drama and will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster full of excitement, action, and romance.

Director Jo Hyun-tak said, “Snowdrop, which will be streamed on Disney+, is a heart-warming story of a young couple. It all started with a pounding heart, but the two find themselves enduring unbearable pain as they fall in heart-rending love that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope the audience joins us to find out if this romance is a blessing full of love or a terrible curse.”

(Images: Disney+)