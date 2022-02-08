Details Revealed About The New Fantasy Island Series Before Its Big Premiere On AXN Asia

In the late 70s, audiences were enthralled by an American fantasy drama series called Fantasy Island.

The series, which ran from 1977 to 1984, revolved around a mystical island, which would grant visitors their ‘wishes’, making their fantasies come true. Each week, viewers were introduced to a new group of visitors by the enigmatic Mr. Roarke played by Ricardo Montalbán. The host was assisted by his trusty sidekick Tattoo, portrayed by Hervé Villechaize.

It has to be said, the most iconic moment of the series would see Tattoo ring the bell tower, shouting “De Plane, De Plane” during the show’s opening credits. In fact, that’s what most audiences vividly remember the series for.

Sadly all things must come to an end, and Fantasy Island aired its last episode in the mid-80s. A one-season revival was mooted in 1998 starring Malcolm McDowell. Blumhouse also re-imagined the series as a horror film in 2020, which saw Michael Peña as the mysterious Mr. Roarke. Now, Fantasy Island is set to captivate a new generation of audiences with a modern remake, which has ties to the OG series.

Details About The New Series

The new updated take stars Roselyn Sanchez (“Without a Trace”, “Devious Maids”) as Elena Roarke, the steward of the mysterious island and a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke from the original series. Setting aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, Elena upholds her family’s legacy as host of the island.

In each episode, pilot, and head of island transportation Javier, played by John Gabriel Rodriquez (“Miranda’s Rights”, “Rosewood”), flies guests from all walks of life to the beautiful island to live out their fantasies, albeit for a price. Through the medium of their fantasies, important life lessons are presented to each guest. But when a fantasy becomes too overwhelming and it doesn’t play out as expected for the guest, Roarke enters their fantasy to offer advice.

Starting 17 February 2022, AXN Asia, invites fans to the luxury resort of Fantasy Island where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Created by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain (“The 100”, “The Shield”, “Lie to Me”), the all-new modern fantasy drama reimagines this television classic with the introduction of a strong female lead as the island’s host, which adds a refreshed catalyst to the series.

The 10-episode fantasy drama series will premiere regionally in Southeast Asia on February 17, with new episodes releasing on AXN (Singtel TV Ch 304 and StarHub TV Ch 511) every Thursday at 9.45pm.

(Images: AXN Asia)