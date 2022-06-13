On your marks. Get set. Greenlight. It’s official — Squid Game will be returning to our screens for Season 2, only on Netflix.

Anticipation is high for the follow-up to the hit series. Following the events of Squid Game last year, season 2 will undoubtedly raise the stakes for the drama series. After all, the series was more than a television show, but an entertainment phenomenon, which captivated millions.

In the hit Netflix series, the story revealed how desperate cash-strapped contestants participate in children’s games to win money. Although seemingly harmless at first, the series revealed a devastating twist – if they fail, participants die a horrible death.

The 9-episode series starred Lee Jung-Jae (New World, Assassination) and Park Hae-Soo (Time to Hunt, Prison Playbook). The series premiered on 17 September 2022 and quickly smashed streaming records. In its first 28 days, Squid Game pulled in a staggering 1.65 billion hours of viewing on the streaming platform.

Needless to say, audiences wanted more and Netflix quickly greenlighted Squid Game season 2 to the delight of fans. Director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk, is returning to craft the new story.

Hwang who made the announcement at the grand finale of the Netflix FYSEE event in Los Angeles on 12 June, also penned a letter teasing the storyline details for Squid Game season 2. The director alludes to the potential return of Gi-hun, the Front Man, and “the man in the suit with ddakji”. He also hints to the introduction of a new character. You can view his address to fans here.

Netflix hasn’t revealed when the new season will debut.

About Squid Game

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?

(Images: Netflix)