Pixar fans will soon have the chance to stream the studio’s latest animated adventure in the comfort of their homes.

Today, Disney+ revealed plans to stream Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear beginning August 3, 2022. This is great news for fans who haven’t had the chance to catch the animated studio’s latest cinematic adventure.

Director Angus MacLane is stoked to see the film get its streaming premiere. “Lightyear looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+,” said the director. “We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see Lightyear, it gives us all the means to see it again and again.”

To celebrate the news, Disney dropped a new promo celebrating the upcoming launch. Check it out here.

Space & Beyond

Lightyear is a sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy. The story follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew.

As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg.

For those who don’t want to wait till early August, Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is still in cinemas. The film streams on Disney+ beginning Aug. 3, 2022.

