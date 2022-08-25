Pinocchio no doubt remains one of the most beloved fairy tales in literature.

First brought to life by Italian writer Carlo Collodi in children’s novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ in 1883, the story of the wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy has been retold several times. In 2022, we will get another iteration of the tale with a live-action Pinocchio film, which will premiere on Disney+ this September.

Pulling the strings of this new adventure is Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis who is orchestrating the tale of the wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

A film not short on star power, Joseph Gordon-Levitt takes on the mantle of Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”. Also joining in on the adventure are Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John and Luke Evans as The Coachman.

The live-action Pinocchio film also sees Lorraine Bracco portraying Sofia the Seagull, a new character. Rounding up the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta’Le as her marionette Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Like the original animated classic, the new Pinocchio film also features songs from the film. However, the new iteration also boasts new songs including “When You Wish Upon a Star” performed by Cynthia Erivo. The film also features new original songs composed by Academy Award nominees Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (The Polar Express.

Disney’s live-action Pinocchio, premieres on Disney+ Day on September 8. Check out the trailer below for a first look at the film.

(Images: Disney+)