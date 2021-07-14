Both Star Wars and Japanese Anime fans will be glad to know that both universes will collide in Star Wars: Visions. Lucasfilm has secured the talents of seven Japanese anime studios who will lend their talents to the new special animated series.

Star Wars: Visions is a Disney+ exclusive, which will land on the streamer on 22 September. Recently at Anime Expo Lite, the studio announced the names of the seven collaborators who will bring their unique talent and perspective to the Star Wars universe.

The anime studios helping to craft these exciting new stories are Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away.

Japanese Story Telling

The new anticipated series is a collection of animated short films from Lucasfilm which stands as the popular sci-fi franchise’s first foray into anime. Each short will bear a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling.

From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences. These new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.

Disney+ has also revealed each episode that each studio will work on for this special series. This includes:

Kamikaze Douga – ‘The Duel’

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – ‘Lop and Ochō’

Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – ‘Tatooine Rhapsody’

Trigger – ‘The Twins’

Trigger – ‘The Elder’

Kinema Citrus – ‘The Village Bride’

Science Saru – ‘Akakiri’

Science Saru – ‘T0-B1’

Production IG – ‘The Ninth Jedi’

Lucasfilm and Disney+ has also released a short tease for the new series as well as concept art that fans can look forward to.

All episodes of Star Wars: Visions will be released on Disney+ on 22 September 2021.