Disney+ Ramps Up More Shows From APAC For 2022 And Beyond

In a bid to ramp up its content slate for subscribers, Disney+ has announced that more APAC shows are on their way. Last year, The Walt Disney Company revealed its plans to showcase more Asian content on its platform. A total of 28 new shows were scheduled for the platform across various markets.

This includes the debut of Snowdrop, Blackpink: The Movie and more. As part of the company’s 2022 content slate, Disney+ today unveiled more Asian language titles, including Anita (Director’s Cut), King of Savvy, Taiwan Crime Stories and A Life Long Journey.

New APAC Titles On The Way

Part of the Disney+ 2022 APAC content slate includes Anita (Director’s Cut),’ a special edition presented in five 45-minute instalments chronicling Anita Mui’s legendary rise to superstardom, to be released on Disney+ starting February 2.

One of the region’s most iconic artists known as the “Madonna of the East”, the late Anita Mui is an award-winning Hong Kong singer and actress who changed the Cantopop music scene for her ardent fan base across Asia.

This special Director’s Cut delves into her lesser known personal life including her camaraderie with Hong Kong superstar Leslie Cheung, her romantic relationships, and features many signature songs. Anita (Director’s Cut) is directed by Longman Leung, produced by award-winning producer Bill Kong, and features a star-studded cast, Louis Koo, and Louise Wong.

From Greater China, Disney+ will also release A Life Long Journey, a Chinese language drama series adapted from a novel of the same name, which won the 2019 Mao Dun Literature Prize, one of the most prestigious literature prizes in China. A Life Long Journey tells the story of a Chinese blue-collar worker and his family, and the many societal changes they experience across different generations, and stars Lei Jia-Yin and Song Jia.

Currently In Production

An Original under the Star banner, a South Korean series going into production is King of Savvy, a riveting Korean drama about a casino king packed with crime and action. King of Savvy is an exciting tent-pole project for Disney+ where the star of award-winning neo-noir action thriller Old Boy Choi Min-sik, one of the most successful and admired movie stars in Korea, meets the director of South Korean thriller The Outlaws, Kang Yoon-sung. It is a captivating story about survival, taking risks and getting back into the game.

Cameras are also rolling for Taiwan Crime Stories, an Original Mandarin psychological thriller series that started shooting last November. Inspired by four true crime investigations, Taiwan Crime Stories delves into a terror-stricken mass murder of a family, a chilling rape, a murder case, fraud, and injustice cases.

An international collaboration, the 12-part series is co-produced by CALFILMS (Taiwan), Sixty Percent Productions (Hong Kong), and Imagine Entertainment, founded by award-winning Hollywood director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer. This exclusive series stars Rhydian Vaughan, Patrick Shih, Simon Hsueh, Allison Lin, Frederick Lee, Wang Po-Chieh and more.

Subject to local availability, the new Disney+ APAC shows will be available on the streaming service over the course of the year and the next. These projects are part of Disney’s ambition to produce local language content and greenlight over 50 APAC Originals by 2023.

