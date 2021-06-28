When it comes to theme parks, Disneyland remains the perennial favourite. From fun-filled attractions to thrilling rides, Disney has it all. But there is certainly more to the story on how these rides came to be. Thanks to Disney+ we will soon have the answer, courtesy of the new 10-part Original Series, Behind the Attraction.

Executive Produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner, the series peels back the curtain of these iconic Disney attractions. Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) and narrated by Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds), Behind the Attraction delves into Disney Parks’ rich, amazing history.

Using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs the series unveils how the attractions came to be. It also showcases how each attraction has been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves.

More Than Just A Theme Park

Disney attractions around the world have long been enchanting visitors in magical ways for generations. So its rather fitting that the new Disney+ series arrives just in time to celebrate late July release of the Disney feature film Jungle Cruise.

The film is inspired by the Disney Parks attraction which debuted in 1955 with the opening of Disneyland Park. All episodes of Behind The Attraction will premiere on Friday, July 16. For viewers, the series provides an exclusive peek ‘behind the curtain’ of the most beloved themed attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world.

This includes classic and icons like Jungle Cruise and Space Mountain To Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Hear the unique story behind each Castle at the Parks and learn how Disney Imagineers designed and built them and discover the intricacies of the transportation systems at each park, and how the iconic Disneyland Hotel came to be.

The series also provides insights to each ride with exclusive interviews with Disney Legends and dozens of past and present Imagineers. Together, they divulge insider secrets of the parks and how iconic Disney attractions were brought to life.

Revealed for the first time are the wild stories of how the Haunted Mansion was filled with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! and why Space Mountain took so long to launch. This is the story on how these attractions came to be.

All 10 episodes of Behind The Attraction are available to stream on Friday, July 16 on Disney+

(Images: Disney+)