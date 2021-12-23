Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer Reveals An Evil Stephen Strange

Need more Doctor Strange after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which incidentally revealed to us the multiverse?

Well, Marvel is giving fans what they want with more of the Sorcerer Supreme with the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. Offering fans a first look at the upcoming sequel, the film is looking to tie into the expanded Marvel Universe with more familiar faces.

Unpacking The Multiverse

The short teaser trailer unpacks quite a bit including the return of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). It even ties into the events that followed Marvel Studios’ series, WandaVision. Benedict Wong is also back as Wong as it Chiwetel Ejiofor, who portrayed Baron Mordo in the first film.

However the most surprising bit about the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer is the reveal of an evil Stephen Strange. Marvel fans were introduced to the character in Marvel’s What If? animated series. It would be interesting to see how that will tie into this new sequel.

Marvel has made Doctor Strange one of the main pillars of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character was recently given a pivotal role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However as far as details go, Marvel is keeping things close to its chest.

The official log line of the film states: “The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.” This naturally could mean a lot of surprises for Marvel fans. Sam Raimi has taken over directorial duties from Scott Derrickson for this film.

Raimi, as fans know, has extensive credentials with superhero flicks as he helmed the original Spider-Man film series featuring Tobey Maguire. Still questions have been raised about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it looks like fans will have to wait until 6 May 2022 to have them answered. In the meantime, check out a first look at the Doctor Strange sequel below.

