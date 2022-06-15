Marvel Studios’ fans will want to tune into Disney+ on 22 June, because that’s when ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will stream on the platform.

The latest MCU adventure kicked off its theatrical run in early May, so all things considered its good news for fans. So if you haven’t watched ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ yet (or need a re-watch) tune into Disney+ starting 22 June.

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. The film marks a journey into the unknown with the Master of the Mystic Arts. Together with the help of mystical allies both old and new (plus some cool cameos), audiences will traverse the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse as the hero confronts a mysterious new adversary.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns to portray Doctor Strange with Elizabeth Olsen returning as Scarlett Witch. The MCU adventure also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, with Kevin Feige producing.

To hype up the arrival of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ on Disney+, Marvel has released a new online spot. Watch the special “fan thank you” from stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez here.

(Images: Disney+, Marvel Studios)