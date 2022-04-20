Earth Day 2022: The Best Nature Documentaries To Stream

Beloved broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough once said: “No one will protect what they don’t care about; and no one will care about what they have never experienced.”

His words certainly resonate, especially with Earth Day 2022 here. And with that important day that celebrates our planet, there are ample shows and nature documentaries to catch in the lead up to Earth Day.

The major streaming platforms have already lined up an impressive slate of stories that focus on our planet and its heroes. From nature documentaries that focus on climate change, the natural world and wildlife, there is no shortage of shows to stream during Earth Day 2022. Here are some nature shows that should be on your watchlist this week to give Earth and Mother Nature the respect and attention they deserve…

BBC Earth’s Earth Day Special

Immerse yourself and get a whole new perspective of our natural world with BBC Earth’s Earth Day Special on 22 April from 9.25am onwards on StarHub channel 407, Singtel channel 203 and BBC Player. Kicking things off is Eden: Untamed Planet where award-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter takes us on a journey to the last remaining untouched lands where life exists as nature intended.

The Green Planet series will also be making a special come-back with a marathon of all 5 episodes looking at the secret, unseen lives of plants with new stories, never-seen-before animal behaviours, surprising heroes.

A bonus new 1-hour special, The Green Planet: The Making Of, will also premiere for the very first time! We take you behind the scenes with experts to learn what goes into making a documentary of this scale with the latest technology.

From capturing images of ants in over 7,000 different camera positions over two weeks, to filming in the middle of raging wildfire and filming an aerial battle with invasive plants on helicopters, this is your chance to relive the team’s triumphs and challenges.

Celebrate The Wonders Of Our Planet With Disney+

Together with Disneynature, Disney+ will debut ‘Polar Bear’ on the platform. Narrated by Catherine Keener, the film tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today. Helmed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, the directing team behind Disneynature’s ‘Penguins,’ ‘Polar Bear’ launches exclusively on Disney+ on April 22, 2022.

From National Geographic comes, ‘Explorer: The Last Tepui,’ which follows elite climber Alex Honnold (‘Free Solo’) and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott on a gruelling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff. Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui.

Based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film, ‘The Biggest Little Farm: The Return’ tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm to grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County. The new special follows the farmers’ 10-year tireless journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and document the whole process in this heart-warming special.

Earth Month On Netflix

The streaming giant has curated over 170 stories into a new Netflix collection, called “One World, Infinite Wonder.” The collection featuring art by California-based illustrator Leonardo Santamaria celebrates the beauty of our natural world.

The collection includes series, films and specials that honour nature like ‘Our Planet’, ‘Animal’, ‘David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet’, and a new five-part series, ‘Our Great National Parks’. Narrated by former US president Barack Obama, this series explores the world’s most breath-taking national parks through the eyes of its wildest residents – showing how we can preserve these wild spaces for future generations.

Netflix’s collection goes beyond documentaries. Subscribers can also learn about the science of climate change (‘Breaking Boundaries’, ‘Bill Nye the Science Guy’) or how to live more sustainably (‘The Minimalists: Less is Now’, ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’, ‘Best Leftovers Ever!’). Lastly, films such as ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ and ‘Youth v Gov’ (premiering April 29) also put real-life climate heroes at the centre of the story.

(Main and featured image: BBC Earth)