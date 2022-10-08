.Few actors today have the ability to adapt both in front and behind the camera. However in the case of Eoin Macken, it seemingly seems natural. Currently seen in ‘La Brea‘, Macken boasts credentials as a filmmaker, director and a cinematographer.

The multi-hyphenate filmmaker wrote, directed, and produced ‘Here Are the Young Men’, in 2020, which was adapted from a novel by Rob Doyle. The film starred Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Dean-Charles Chapman.

Eoin’s artistic talents also extend into cinematography. Thus far he has lent his talents to independent films ‘Stalker’ and ‘Charlie Casanova’ which he wrote, directed, and starred in opposite Jack Reynor. His work in the Independent film ‘Leopard’ with Tom Hopper (‘Umbrella Academy’) is also well documented.

The Diverse Roles Of Eoin Macken

Still for most fans, the name Eoin Macken is perhaps most identifiable to the number of roles he has played. His big break in television came from the hit BBC series ‘Merlin’ with his portrayal of the heroic ‘Sir Gwaine’. He also played the lead role of ‘Dr. TC Callahan’ in NBC’s ‘The Night Shift.’

Roles in other television projects followed including the lead of ‘Karl D’ Branin’ in SyFy’s ‘Nightflyers‘, as well as recurring role in the Emmy-winning Showtime series ‘The Tudors‘. His range of diverse roles include starring in National Geographic Channel’s Emmy-nominated series ‘Killing Jesus‘ as Herod Antipas.

In film, he has starred in A24’s award winning feature ‘The Hole in the Ground‘ which premiered at Sundance and was directed by Lee Cronin with Sophie Nélisse. He has also appeared in ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter‘ written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson with Milla Jovovich, Focus Features’ ‘The Forest‘ opposite Taylor Kinney and Natalie Domer, and Netflix’s ‘Till Death‘ alongside Megan Fox.

La Brea and Beyond

This year, Eoin Macken is one of the names leading ‘I Used To Be Famous’ on Netflix. The film follows a former boy band star unexpectedly receiving a second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer. Eoin can also be seen in the Shudder horror film ‘The Cellar‘ with Elisha Cuthbert which premiered at SXSW 2022.

Fans of ‘La Brea’ will also see Eoin return to the role of Gavin Harris in the hit sci-fi series. The gripping series follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.

In the series, Eoin portrays Gavin, the estranged husband of ‘Eve’ (Natalie Zea) who in season 1 was revealed to be from 10,000 BC. As a boy he inadvertently travelled to 1988 through a sinkhole. Losing all his memories of childhood, he was adopted into a family, eventually becoming a pilot for the United States Air Force.

In this exclusive interview with August Man, Eoin shares his interest in film, as well as starring in film and television projects. He also reveals more about his role in La Brea as well as his upcoming projects including his satirical comedy ’Grey Elephant‘, which is set for a Fall 2022 international release. Starring Brendan Fehr, Jill Flint, Mac Brandt, and Erin Richards, the story follows two couples meeting together for the first time after months of being on lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congratulations on ‘La Brea’ season 2. Are you at all surprised by the series’ success?

I’m just happy that people are enjoying it, it’s the kind of show that reminds me of my favourite action adventure mystery stories from the 90’s and it’s a throwback that way, with how fun and crazy it is, and I think people have embraced that!

What drew you to the role of Gavin in this series?

He’s a complex character and trying to figure out how he can be a better father and husband as well as trying to save them, whilst dealing with extraordinary circumstances was exciting to me. He’s made some mistakes but he’s a very determined and loyal character and I liked exploring his redemptive arc and the development of his relationship with his children and becoming a better man.

Your character has a plot twist of sorts being from 10,000 BC, was that revealed to you when you secured the role?

No, no not at all! I was as surprised as the audience which made it very exciting for me, as our characters are as much in the dark as the audience is as to what’s happening to them.

The time travel element of ‘La Brea’ does incorporate a fair bit of CGI and physicality, did that pose any sort of a challenge to you?

The physical elements are always fun, and I love that challenge, especially when you have a good stunt team with you, as we do. The CGI aspect of the show is a little crazy, but you’re forced to use your imagination and that becomes fun.

The series does have some ‘Lost’ vibes. Have the producers alluded you to where this all might end or are you kept in the dark like the rest of us?

Honestly we have no idea, the characters are on this journey the same way that the audience is and at this point nothing would surprise me!

Beyond ‘La Brea’ you also star in ‘The Cellar’ for Shudder. What was your experience like working on the horror genre?

I loved it. I’m a huge fan of the director Brendan Muldowney and I was thrilled to work with him and I had a wonderful dance partner in Elisha Cuthbert, so we had so much fun making that film, even though it’s a dark story. Horror has such powerful scope for storytelling and it can be mentally taxing to be a part of, it’s such a fun experience.

You also appear in ‘I Used To Be Famous’ for Netflix. Can you tell us more about your involvement in that project.

I am honoured to have been a part of that film, watching it made me cry because it really pulls on the heart strings, and there aren’t enough genuine films like it out there. Eddie is such a great director to work with but the story and the music and the whole energy to that film was really special. Leo Long is an incredible actor too.

Having so many different roles playing different characters within a short span of each other must have been challenging. How did you cope?

It’s fun, moving from character to character is a little like having a crazy inner journey that you just have to embrace and trust the people you’re working with and find the truth in it at all times. I enjoy being able to move between characters and genres as you find something new and fresh every time.

Beyond acting you also have a penchant for filmmaking. What draws you to that aspect of film and how did that spark your interest.

I simply love storytelling and I feel very lucky to be able to make films so I never want to stop. I love exploring new stories and characters and directing films allows you to put your stamp on a story which I find invigorating.

Your talents also extend into cinematography. Does your insight to this provide you a wider scope when it comes to both filmmaking and acting?

I studied cinematography and shot a few films (like the SXSW winning ‘Charlie Casanova’), so that I could understand cinema and storytelling better, and learn. I think filmmaking and acting is a constant learning experience and you get better by observing talented people, so I wanted to be able to understand every element of filmmaking to help me get better at the craft of storytelling.

Can you tell us more about your upcoming project ‘Grey Elephant’ and what inspired this story?

‘Grey Elephant’ was inspired by the initial pandemic lockdown and we shot it during that period, it comes out later this year, in November with Allusionist Pictures. It’s about two couples having a dinner party that’s upended by a visitor. It’s a satirical drama looking at how intertwined everybody’s lives were, with each character being a slight reflection of elements that I felt during that lockdown. I’m very proud of that film, and excited to share it with people.

(Photos by Storm Santos)