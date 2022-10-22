The first trailer of The Crown season 5 premiered on 20 October 2022. The fifth season of the acclaimed Netflix show is highly anticipated in the wake of recent events concerning the monarchy, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

The new season also marks the third change in the cast members playing prominent characters. Imelda Staunton is in the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana and Dominic West plays Prince Charles. Jonathan Pryce portrays Prince Philip.

Among other actors are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Prasanna Puwanarajah as Martin Bashir, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Here are all the details about The Crown season 5

What the trailer shows

Season 5 is set in the 1990s, a particularly turbulent decade for the royal family.

The trailer begins with the Windsor Castle fire in 1992. The Queen is seen standing inside the damaged building whose walls have turned black. The symbolism seems accurate given that the year was dubbed “annus horribilis” by the late Queen.

Besides the damage, the same year saw the collapse of the marital life of three of the Queen’s children.

The trailer gets straight to the core of the crisis — the marital trouble between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, which led to one of the lowest points in the royal family’s history.

Additionally, the trailer indicates the show will focus on the time when Princess Diana reached a breaking point in her life as pressure from the royal family mounted for her to conform.

In particular, the trailer shows Prince Philip telling Diana that she should keep her head down and stay in the system.

“You remain loyal to this family,” says Philip.

“You mean silent?” retorts Diana.

“Yes. It’s a system, for better or for worse. We’re all stuck in it,” says Philip.

But Diana, as the trailer shows, decides not to “go quietly.”

The trailer shows Diana preparing for the explosive tell-all interview which exposed the ill-treatment she received at the hands of the royal family. Glimpses show how attempts were made to prevent her from speaking to the media as well as the trauma she endured even at the hands of the paparazzi.

The trailer ends with the Queen wondering, “How did it come to this?”

Season 5 is the second-last of the series

Interestingly, the show also hints that season 5 of The Crown, which is one of the most acclaimed shows about the British royal family, will be the penultimate season of the series.

In 2020, Netflix renewed the show for its sixth and final season, which is expected to end with the death of Queen Elizabeth II around whom the entire series revolves.

The Crown season 5 will premiere on Netflix on 9 November 2022.

(Main and Featured image: The Crown/@TheCrownNetflix/Twitter)