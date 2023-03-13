Everything Everywhere All at Once was the biggest winner at the 95th Academy Awards, or Oscars 2023, on 12 March. The film won seven Oscars including Best Film and Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as the Daniels, out of its total 11 nominations.

The landmark film has been widely praised for everything — from the story to its casting, which celebrates Asian and Asian-American stars in Hollywood. The film earned three of the unprecedented four nominations for Asian actors in the acting categories at the Oscars 2023.

Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once takes centre stage

Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress award. Yeoh, the first Asian to win in the category, accepted the trophy with an emotional and inspiring speech.

“This is proof that dream big and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anyone tell you you are past your prime. Never give up,” she said.

Ke Huy Quan, who has been universally hailed for making one of the greatest comebacks in Hollywood, won the Best Supporting Actor award. He is now only the second male Asian actor to take home the statuette in the category in the award’s history. Cambodian American Haing S. Ngor was the first when he won in 1984 for his performance in The Killing Fields.

The other major wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once were Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay (the Daniels), and Best Film Editing (Paul Rogers).

All the major awards that Everything Everywhere All at Once has won

BAFTA

The film received 10 nominations but could only win one — Paul Rogers in the Best Editing category.

Critics’ Choice Movie Awards

Of the 14 nods the picture received, it won five. The wins came for best picture, best director for Daniels, best supporting actor for Quan, best original screenplay for Daniels and best editing for Rogers.

Golden Globe Awards

Of the six nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once won two Golden Globe awards. One was for Yeoh in Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical and the other was for Quan in Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once had five nominations in four film categories at the SAG awards. Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu were nominated in the best supporting actress category.

The film had a clean sweep at the ceremony, winning in all the categories. Curtis won the award in the category she was nominated for. The film also won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award besides wins for Yeoh and Quan in their respective acting categories.

The other major Oscar 2023 winners

All Quiet on the Western Front was the second-biggest winner of the night with four Academy Awards. It became the third German film to win Best International Feature Film. The film also won Best Cinematography (James Friend), Best Production Design (Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper) and Best Original Score (Volker Bertelmann).

The Best Original Score category also had John Williams, the oldest ever Oscar nominee in any category at age 90, in the running for The Fabelmans.

Brendan Fraser won the award for Best Actor for The Whale. It was Fraser’s first Academy Award nomination. The accolades he received for the role cemented his successful comeback in Hollywood.

Ruth Carter won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is the second Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to have won an Academy Award. The first was Black Panther (2018), which won three Oscars including one for Carter for costume design.

Sarah Polley won the Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking. The first award of the night, Best Animated Feature Film, was won by Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose made history for India when they won the award for Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu” from the movie RRR. This is the first win for an Indian film in the category.

On the other hand, Indian filmmakers Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga won the Best Documentary Short Subject award for Netflix’s The Elephant Whisperers.

The ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where Jimmy Kimmel returned as the host for the third time.

Rihanna sang “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava sang “Naatu Naatu” from RRR at the ceremony.

Awards were presented by the likes of Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy and Jennifer Connelly, among others.

(Main and Featured images: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

