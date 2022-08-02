Another Hollywood legend is the subject of a new riveting biopic. Netflix released the first trailer for Blonde on 28 July, showing glimpses of the film starring Ana de Armas as legendary starlet, Marilyn Monroe.

Based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, the film takes a deeper and darker look at the famed career of the screen goddess who enthralled fans in the 1950s and 1960s.

Blonde traces the journey of Monroe, who was born Norma Jeane, from her childhood to her attaining stardom and the pitfalls that came with it. It also shows her many relationships and failed marriages.

The two-minute trailer of the NC-17 film also presents the first look at two of the prominent supporting cast — Bobby Cannavale and Adrien Brody.

Here’s all we know about the Ana de Armas starrer Blonde

What the trailer shows

The trailer shows Monroe waving at cheering fans and photographers before she is asked how she got her start in the movies.

Monroe says she was “discovered” as flashes show her crumbling under the overbearing and obsessive weight of stardom.

The darker side of Hollywood is further explored in the trailer, which is set to Monroe’s song “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.”

The Blonde trailer reveals the internal struggle between Monroe and her life as Norma Jeane.

“I’ve played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe,” she is heard saying, as footage of her life as the celebrity and as Jeane flashes by.

“I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe,” she says.

As the trailer progresses, Monroe is shown venting out her frustration on set and almost crying while pushing her way through a crowd of press and fans. Scenes such as a screaming Monroe being dragged down a hallway, a car crash and Monroe standing amid flames build up a sort of climax.

The ‘Blonde’ trailer ends with Marilyn Monroe saying, “Marilyn doesn’t exist. When I come out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jeane. I’m still here when the camera is rolling. Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”

Other cast members

Besides de Armas, Brody and Cannavale, Blonde also stars Julianne Nicholson, Sara Paxton, Lily Fisher, Dan Butler, Evan Williams, Xavier Samuel, David Warshofsky, Rebecca Wisocky, Toby Huss and Caspar Phillipson.

The film is executive produced by Christina Oh and produced by Brad Pitt with Dede Gardner, Tracey Landon, Jeremy Kleiner and Scott Robertson.

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and is set for release on the streaming platform on 23 September.

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/Netflix/YouTube)