First Look At Russo Brothers’ Upcoming Spy Thriller, ‘The Gray Man’

Netflix’s The Gray Man is a highly anticipated release of 2022, which will release in theatres on 15 July.

Following which, it will start streaming on the OTT platform from 22 July. As per reports, the spy thriller has been made on a huge budget of US$200 million, making it the costliest Netflix original movie till date.

The star cast includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Indian actor Dhanush and the movie is being directed by the famous Russo brothers, Anthony and Joseph. Joe Russo is said to have written the first draft of the screenplay, which was later modified by Avengers’ screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Here’s what we know about The Gray Man

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s first novel from the Gray Man series (ten parts), which came out in 2009. The story revolves around a deadly rivalry between murderers. One of them, Court Gentry is a freelance assassin (a former CIA operative), who is persistently chased by his erstwhile CIA colleague, Lloyd Hansen.

Cast and crew

Gosling will be seen as Court, who is also known as ‘Gray Man,’ and Evans portrays Lloyd.

Other actors include Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Ana de Armas, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze.

Being released under the AGBO banner, the Netflix drama film is produced by Mike Larocca, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. The executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth and Palak Patel.

A look at the first set of pictures

Along with the release date, Netflix also shared some initial pictures of The Gray Man on 26 April, 2022.

Evans looks intense holding a rifle and sporting a moustache, while Gosling looks dapper in a red suit, with the backdrop being that of a bar.

Co-stars Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page look glamorous in their outfits. Also Dhanush, who is making his Hollywood debut with this movie, grabs eyeballs with his fierce look in the image shared.

(All images are sourced from The Russo Brothers’ Instagram account)