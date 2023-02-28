‘The Night Manager’ Season 2 Starring Tom Hiddleston Is In The Works

Amazon Prime Video and the BBC are reportedly planning to make a second season of the acclaimed British spy thriller series The Night Manager, with Tom Hiddleston set to reprise his role of Jonathan Pine.

Adapted from John le Carré’s novel of the same name, The Night Manager season 1 aired in 2016. It won three Golden Globe awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

News of the second season comes days after the official Indian adaptation of the show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

Everything to know about ‘The Night Manager’ season 2

Filming to start later in 2023

Deadline reports that even though Amazon and the BBC are yet to officially give the project a go-ahead, filming might start later in 2023 in London and South America.

As per the report, the project will be filmed under the codename ‘Steelworks’ and might get an order of a follow-up third season from Amazon and the BBC.

Though rumours around season 2 have been around since 2016, it is only now that anything around it is taking a more concrete shape.

Tom Hiddleston is back as Jonathan Pine

Hiddleston will return to play protagonist Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier working as a night manager at a luxury hotel in Cairo who is recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of British arms dealer Richard Roper.

Hugh Laurie essayed the character of Roper in the first season, at the end of which Roper is taken away by Syrians.

According to Deadline, the second season will follow Pine as he goes up against a more powerful adversary following Roper’s death.

Other cast and crew

David Farr, the writer of the six-episode season 1, will be back for The Night Manager season 2. The first season was directed by Susanne Bier. It is not clear if Bier will be back for the second season as she had ruled herself out of a possible sequel back in 2019.

“I’m not doing Night Manager 2,” she told Radio Times at the time, adding, “I wasn’t sure that I would do my very best work the second time round – so I decided that I should probably not do it and have somebody [else direct it].”

Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander and Elizabeth Debicki were among the prominent cast members in season 1.

Hollander’s character was killed off in the first season. It is not clear if the characters played by Colman and Debicki, both of whom have since won overwhelming praise for their performances in Netflix’s series The Crown, will return in season 2.

(Main image: Des Willie//The Ink Factory/AMC – © 2016 AMC Network Entertainment LLC. All Rights Reserved/IMDb; Featured image: Des Willie/AMC – © 2016 AMC Network Entertainment LLC. All Rights Reserved/IMDb)