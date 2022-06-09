Love zombies? Good because you’re getting more of your favourite genre.

Marking the beginning of Netflix’s 2022 Geeked Week virtual event, the online streaming giant announced the second season of the hit Korean zombie horror series All Of Us Are Dead.

At the event on 6 June, Netflix said that it intends to position itself as the one-stop destination for all Asian horror and sci-fi content. The series debuted in January 2022 and within a week, it soared to the No.1 spot on Netflix’s US daily Top 10 list. It closely followed on the heels of Squid Game, which bagged the position within four days of its release.

Here’s all we know about All Of Us Are Dead season 2

The announcement

At the 2022 Geeked Week, Netflix dropped a gripping video, which shows the four protagonists — Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon — thanking fans for their support and love during the first season. They also confirmed that season 2 is underway and is sure to enthral viewers like the previous season.

우리 또다시 살아남을 수 있을까? 효산고 친구들의 치열한 좀비 생존기, 그 두 번째 이야기가 시작됩니다. ‘지금 우리 학교는’ 시즌2 오직 넷플릭스에서. #지금우리학교는 #AllofUsAreDead #넷플릭스 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/1qwUD0ppZQ — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) June 6, 2022

Prior to this, Netflix Korea also shared a dark and gory poster with the caption reading, “Can we survive again? Hyosan High School friends’ fierce zombie survival period begins. All Of Us Are Dead season 2, only on Netflix.”

A short announcement teaser was also dropped announcing the arrival of season 2.



Crew of All Of Us Are Dead

While the series is directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su, the screenplay is written by Chun Sung-il. Although not much is known about the new additions to the cast of the upcoming second season, the four actors mentioned earlier are expected to reprise their roles.

About All Of Us Are Dead season 1

The series is based on the popular Korean webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun. Season 1 of the show revolves around the adventures and life of a number of students from Hyosan High School who find themselves at the epicentre of a zombie apocalypse after a science experiment went wrong.

The students are left to protect themselves and deal with interpersonal issues, as the government strives to prevent the further spread of the zombie virus.

The 12-part season ends on a cliffhanger as six survivors are rescued and quarantined, while class president Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) turns into a half-zombie.

All Of US Are Dead also became one of the top 10 highest-watched non-English series across 91 countries, following the major success of Squid Game and Hellbound.

(Main and feature image credit: All Of Us Are Dead/ Netflix)